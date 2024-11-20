17 Years Later, One of Disney's Worst Movies Is Getting a Sequel

According to a new report, Disney is in the process of developing a sequel to one of the studio's worst movies ever, Wild Hogs.

Released over 17 years ago, the 2007 comedy, starring the likes of John Travolta, William H. Macy, Martin Lawerence, and Tim Allen (of The Santa Clause fame), has become a black mark on the face of the Hollywood mainstay.

The film earned a solid $253.6 million at the global box office but was critically maligned upon release.

Wild Hogs 2 Reportedly On The Way

After over 17 years, Disney may be working on a sequel to one of its worst movies.

According to insider Jeff Sneider, the studio is in the process of prepping a follow-up to 2007's Wild Hogs.

The film (called Wild Hogs 2 in Sneider's report) will supposedly see the entire original cast return — namely John Travolta, Martin Lawerence, William H. Macy, and Tim Allen. However, whether original director Walt Becker will come back as well remains to be seen.

It is also mentioned that whether the movie will be a theatrical release or go straight to streaming is unknown, but given the financial success of the first film (albeit back in 2007), one can assume it will get the big screen treatment.

This is not the first time a second Wild Hogs movie has been explored, with a follow-up originally planned directly after the first film in 2009. This movie, subtitled Bachelor Ride, ultimately became road kill, as Disney axed plans following another critical miss from Becker and Travolta in the form of 2009's Old Dogs.

The original Wild Hogs remains one of Disney's worst review films of the century, sitting at a 14% Tomatometer score and 61% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Why Would Disney Make Wild Hogs 2?

Seeing news of a potential Wild Hogs 2 will be confounding to many, surely.

Over the years, the road-tripping comedy has become a bit of a punchline itself, showing up on all sorts of "Worst Movies of All Time" lists.

So, why would a Hollywood giant like Disney have any interest in reviving a brand that is so critically maligned? Well, the answer might be as simple as this... money.

Despite being a critical flop upon release nearly two decades ago, Wild Hogs managed to do solid business, breaking the $250 million mark at the global box office.

This also comes as star-studded legacy sequels have become a big business in Hollywood.

Another Martin Lawerence-led movie franchise, Bad Boys, saw a comeback in the past couple of years, with 2024's Bad Boys for Life performing admirably at the box office. This perhaps perked the ears of Disney's higher-ups to look for a name in their back catalog that they could potentially do something similar with.

Names like Travolta, Allen, and Lawerence still resonate with a particular audience, so perhaps this Wild Hogs 2 plan could prove to be a savvy business move from the Disney brass.

One can only hope that it will actually be a good movie this time around.

Wild Hogs is now streaming on Disney+.