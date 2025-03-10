The Rookie Season 7 Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed by ABC After Irritating Gap Week

Fans missed The Rookie on February 25 when a new episode did not release, causing there to be a longer gap than normal between Season 7's eighth and ninth episodes, but ABC recently confirmed when the show will return with its upcoming episode.

ABC's procedural police drama is in the midst of its seventh season. The most recent episodes have featured a lot of the action and drama the series is known for, but, more specifically, Nathan Fillion's John Nolan has been trying to deal with his marriage as shown in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 7.

As many shows do, The Rookie often releases brand new episodes every week on ABC every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. However, that cycle was recently broken, leaving some fans a bit upset.

Why Did The Rookie Not Air This Week?

ABC

ABC recently issued a press release that confirmed exactly when the next episode of The Rookie Season 7 will premiere.

After Episode 8 aired on February 25, many expected Episode 9 to follow the next week and come out on March 4. However, that didn't happen, and ABC instead aired an ABC News Special that featured United States President Donald Trump addressing Congress and the nation.

However, in the recent press release, ABC confirmed that The Rookie Season 7, Episode 9 will air on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. It is important to note, though, that the episode will not be released at 10 p.m. ET as other Season 7 episodes have.

Instead, the upcoming episode will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. It will still be available to stream on Hulu the following day, though.

The release detailed what Episode 9 will be titled while also revealing a logline for it.

According to ABC, The Rookie Season 7, Episode 9 will be titled "The Kiss," and the logline teased that something major will happen to one member of the team:

"The team mobilizes to locate a suspect after a deadly series of events affects one of their own. Meanwhile, Celina takes on her first case with Bailey’s help."

Will There Be Another Release Gap After The Rookie Episode 9?

Since there was an extended release gap between Episodes 8 and 9 of The Rookie Season 7, many are likely wondering if another will take place.

While it is possible that another gap may happen later on in the season, the release dates for Episodes 10 and 11 have already been confirmed.

According to ABC, Episode 10 (which will be titled "Chaos Agent" will be released one week after Episode 9, meaning it will premiere on ABC on March 18. It is also important for fans to know that Episode 10 will go back to the 10 p.m. ET start time that many other episodes in Season 7 have featured.

After Episode 10, Episode 11 will be released on March 25. Its start time has not been confirmed by ABC yet, but it will be titled "Speed."

The Rookie Season 7 is streaming on Hulu, and the next episode will be released on Tuesday, March 11 at 10 p.m. ET.

Read about why Titus Makin left The Rookie here.