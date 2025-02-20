The Rookie Season 7, Episode 7's cast has some familiar guest stars as Thomas Forbes-Johnson, Dylan Cornique, and Arjay Smith make their return.

The new episode of ABC's much-talked-about police procedural series, "The Mickey," sees Officer John Nolan dealing with illegal gun dealers while thinking about his marriage with Bailey who is still not talking to him after their huge fight.

Elsewhere, Officer Lucy Chen gets worried after her rookie, Seth, goes rogue in an undercover operation.

The Rookie Season 7, Episode 7 premiered on ABC on February 18.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 7 Cast: Every Guest Star

Trenton Rostedt - Cody

Trenton Rostedt & Deric Augustine

Trenton Rostedt appears as Cody in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 7.

Cody is an abusive husband who gets arrested by Miles and Bradford during the early moments of the episode.

Rostedt is an actor and stunt performer known for his roles in Magnum P.I., CSI: Vegas, and General Hospital.

Jan M. Janssen - Officer Jan

Jan M. Janssen joins the cast of The Rookie Season 7, Episode 7 as Officer Jan.

Janssen has credits in The Castle, Criminal Minds, and The Mentalist.

Jon Snow - Officer Finn Nickerson

Jon Snow

Jon Snow stars as Officer Finn Nickerson in the new episode. He appears to inform Detective Harper about being needed in Interrogation Room # 1.

Officer Nickerson is also the one who arrested the drug dealers while Seth is on an undercover mission.

Snow can be seen in Winning Time: The Rise of Lakers Dynasty, The Recruit, and MacGruber.

Corbin Reid - Sharon Rice

Corbin Reid

Corbin Reid portrays Sharon Rice, Bailey's co-firefighter, who gives her advice about her issues with John Nolan.

Reid's notable credits include Run the World, Valor, and How to Get Away with Murder.

Rio Mangini - Andy Hersh

Rio Mangini

Rio Mangini guest stars as Andy Hersh, a drug dealer in Tamara's college who sells Xanax filled with ketamine to Seth during an undercover operation.

Mangini has credits in Wolf Pack, Home Before Dark, and Guess Who Died.

Virginia Kull - Diana

Virginia Kull

Diana (played by Virginia Kull) is a woman from the shelter who is a victim of domestic violence from a disgruntled man. She gets rescued by Miles and Bradford.

Kull previously starred as Susan Jackson in Disney+'s Percy Jackson series. The actress' other major credits include The Looming Tower and Big Little Lies.

Stacy Rose - Support Group Mentor

Stacy Rose

Stacy Rose joins the cast of The Rookie Season 7, Episode 7 as a support group mentor who helps Bradford figure things out about his current status with Lucy.

Rose is known for appearing in Outer Banks, Hightown, and Ballers.

Thomas Forbes-Johnson - The Hammer

Thomas Forbes-Johnson

Thomas Forbes-Johnson's The Hammer is a criminal in cahoots with an illegal gun dealer who gets apprehended by Nolan and Celina Juarez.

Forbes-Johnson also starred in The Lost City, Star Trek: Picard, and Clawfoot.

Ricky Whittle - Mickey Barnes

Ricky Whittle

Mickey Barnes is an illegal weapons dealer who sells unregistered guns to sell to a bidder known as The Butcher. The character is played on-screen by Ricky Whittle.

Whittle's most recognizable role is playing Calvin Valentine in Hollyoaks. The actor's other major credits include American Gods, Land of Bad, and The 100.

Dylan Cornique - Tamara Colins

Dylan Cornique

Dylan Cornique makes a much-awaited return as Tamara Colins in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 7. Tamara is Lucy's former roommate and friend who informs her about an illegal drug seller on her college campus.

She hopes that the LAPD can help her prevent these drugs from spreading around campus. Tamara then creates a strong bond with Lucy's rookie, Seth.

Cornique, who is part of the cast of The Rookie Season 6, Episode 6, previously starred in Henry Danger and Baby Doll Records.

Arjay Smith - James Murray

Arjay Smith

Arjay Smith returns as James Murray, Nyla Harper's husband and a lawyer who gets honest with his wife about wanting to resolve their issues together, considering that their jobs have made their marriage quite difficult sometimes.

Smith is back after making a prominent appearance in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 2. The actor is known for his roles in Perception, Sacrifice, and Agent Stoker.

Here are the other main cast members who appeared in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 7:

Nathan Fillion - John Nolan

Lisseth Chavez - Celina Suarez

Melissa O’Neil - Lucy Chen

Eric Winter - Tim Bradford

Alyssa Diaz - Angela Lopez

Mekia Cox - Nyla Harper

Shawn Ashmore - Wesley Evers

Richard T. Jones - Wade Grey

Deric Augustine - Miles

Patrick Keleher - Seth Ridley

Brent Huff - Quigley Smitty

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 7 Plot Recap

A Series of Relationship Issues

Eric Winter

It is trouble in paradise for some of the couples in The Rookie Season 7.

The new episode, "The Mickey," begins with Sergeant Tim Bradford opening up about his unexpected hookup with Lucy Chen during a veteran support group session. While he beats himself up over what happened, one of the mentors tells him that both of them made a mistake, and it's not just him.

As Lucy prepares for the day, she thinks about her intimate hookup with Bradford on Valentine's Day. She gets distracted by Celina who is ecstatic about the fact that it will be her last day as a rookie.

At the station, John Nolan is surprised that his peers are talking about his fight with Bailey during the gala, with Bradford telling him, "Cops gossip more than middle schoolers."

To recap, Nolan and Bailey fought over what she did when she contacted El Malvado to get rid of her ex-husband, Jason. Bailey temporarily moved out of their house, and she has been sleeping on the couch of her fellow firefighter, Sharon Rice, for a week now.

As Seth and Miles arrive to get started, Bradford warns Seth (who is Lucy's rookie) to make sure he is ready for patrol despite his cancer diagnosis, warning him to not put Lucy's life in danger.

Meanwhile, Detective Nyla Harper and her husband James are also trying to fix issues of their own as their jobs continue to complicate their marriage. James wants to solve their problems, noting that, "Maybe we get stronger by solving it together."

Bailey Reflects on Her Actions

Virginia Kull & Jenna Dewan

While in patrol, Miles and Bradford respond to a Voice-Activated Radio-Dispatched (VARDA) alarm that bypasses dispatch to alert all nearby units. This is used to speed up response times for break-ins and assaults. Bailey and Rice also receive the same alarm.

Dispatch says that the call is about a disgruntled husband who is attempting to enter a shelter to talk to his wife. He has since become violent, thus the 911 call.

Cody, the man armed with a bat, is livid that he can't enter the premises. As he is about to hit the shelter's head official, Diana, with a bat, she tries to take him down with some of her moves, but it is not enough. Thankfully, Miles, Bradford, and Bailey arrive to pacify the situation.

During Cody's arrest, Miles' temper gets the best of him after threatening the suspect while in police custody. Bradford reprimands him that the suspect can file a complaint and he could ultimately win, which is clearly not a good situation for the precinct.

Bradford advises his boot (aka Miles the rookie) to keep it together since crossing the lines gives suspects a get-out-of-jail-free card so they need to be careful.

At the ambulance, Bailey bonds with Diana as she shares stories about her ex-husband's abuse.

Celina's Eventful Last Day As a Rookie

Lisseth Chavez

Juarez tells Nolan that she is hoping to avoid situations that would jeopardize her graduation. As her training officer, Nolan still wants her to go hard and go big on her last day as a rookie.

Nolan tasks Juarez to look for open felony warrants so that they can find and arrest these suspects on the same day. They end up finding a van that matches the description of a car fleeing from a robbery.

The driver is charismatic and charming enough to distract Celina so that his partner can sneak up behind her and take her and Nolan out before stealing their cop car.

Detectives Harper and Angela Lopez arrive to assist Nolan and Juarez. They inform them that the guys who attacked them are low-level crooks named Mickey Barnes and the brute known as The Hammer.

It turns out that they robbed a bunch of guns to sell to the highest bidder.

Sergeant Grey arrives to reprimand both Nolan and Juarez due to the stolen cop car, reminding them that it happened more than once now which is kinda worrying.

Nolan and Juarez took the fall and they team up with Harper and Lopez to find Mickey and Hammer.

They end up tracking the pair of criminals down with the use of the tracker inside the cop car. After they divide and conquer, Mickey and Hammer are arrested.

After the arrest, Juarez receives a round of applause from the precinct for a job well done as she transitions from a rookie to a solo beat officer.

A Drug Bust & Undercover Op

Dylan Cornique & Patrick Keleher

Chen, who is still unsure about her rookie's honesty, continues to ask Seth about his cancer diagnosis. He thinks that his training officer is trying to catch him with a lie, but he assures Chen that he will never lie about his condition.

She receives a call from her former roommate Tamara Collins since she wants to show her something that only the cops can decipher.

It turns out that someone from Tamara's college campus is selling Xanax with a high dose of Ketamine, meaning that the students are exposed to dangerous drugs that could ruin their future.

After Lucy is granted permission to send Seth in a "buy-walk" undercover op on campus, her rookie poses as Tamara's boyfriend to meet the drug seller, Javi.

Smitty's involvement in the operation spells some trouble for Seth since his advice to get the seller to reveal where the drugs are coming from gives the rookie the wrong idea of playing hero.

He ends up asking Javi to get more so that they can root out the supplier.

During the night, Seth is still hanging out with Tamara (he clearly likes her) and they encounter Javi during their date. He is forced to go with Javi and his crew to potentially meet the supplier.

Tamara thinks it is a bad idea, but Seth goes anyway. This leads her to contact Chen and give her a heads-up that her rookie might be in trouble.

Chen spearheads a sobriety road test to intercept Javi's car in order to save Seth. Thankfully, it is a success, but Chen warns Seth to not disobey her orders again because he might end up getting killed.

Many would agree that something is really off with Seth, considering that he has lied several times to Chen and the fact that he directly disobeyed her orders during the undercover op.

Hopefully, Seth is not a villain or a copycat of the serial killer introduced in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 4 as many fans have been theorizing.

An Honest Conversation

Thomas Forbes-Johnson, Ricky Whittle, Nathan Fillion, & Eric Winter

Circling back to the Mickey and Hammer side plot, the team agrees to use both suspects to get to the bigger fish: the buyer of the guns aka The Butcher.

Wesley Evers arrives to tell them that the DA's office could offer reduced sentences to them if the LAPD can provide full surveillance and ultimately arrest the Butcher.

As a result, Nolan and Bradford are tasked with babysitting duties for the suspects before the transaction with the Butcher the following day.

During some downtime, Bradford gives an important piece of advice to Nolan regarding his troubles with Bailey: "Don't make the same mistakes he did with Lucy and quit before the battle's done. If you love her, fight."

After the emotional conversation, things go sideways after Mickey decides to betray Nolan, Bradford, and Hammer, believing that the Butcher can give him a much more solid deal.

In an unexpected fashion, Hammer decides to side with the cops as he helps Nolan and Bradford to arrest Mickey again.

Elsewhere, Bailey's conversations with Diana help enlighten her about what she did. She realizes that Jason was emotionally abusing her in the past, which is why she sought the council of a hitman to get rid of him once and for all.

This also prompts Bailey to patch things up with Nolan, and the fan-favorite pair are now back together at the end of the episode.

New episodes of The Rookie Season 7 premiere on ABC every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Hulu the next day.