The Rookie Season 7 Episode 14 Cast: Guest Stars In 'Mad About Murder' (Pictures) - Amanda McCants, Marlene Forte & More

The Rookie Season 7, Episode 14 will feature familiar relatives, returning villains, and plenty of new guest stars in "Mad About Murder."

The episode synopsis promises Tim Bradford will go into a "larger investigation into the dark web" while "Celina works to take down a popular podcast:"

"Tim receives a strange message, launching a larger investigation into the dark web. Meanwhile, Celina works to take down a popular podcast, and Miles helps update the department’s training videos."

"Mad About Murder" comes as Lucy Chen prepares to take the sergeant's exam, possibly opening the doors to Chenford getting back together in Season 7.

Every Major Guest Star in The Rookie Season 7 Episode 14 Cast

Jimmy Gonzales - El Malvado

ABC

Jimmy Gonzales debuted earlier this season on The Rookie as El Malvado, the hitman hunting Jason Wyler. He ultimately succeeded in his mission, killing Bailey's ex-husband before escaping John Nolan.

The "Mad About Murder" promo sees Nolan confirm "El Malvado is back" after he killed a suspect he was pursuing. As Bailey fears the infamous hitman may be after her and Nolan, it appears the team will be getting together to hunt El Malvado.

The role is played by actor Jimmy Gonzalez, whose past credits include Mayans M.C., Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and, next year, he will take on a career-changing role in the cast of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Erica Cho

ABC

Erica Cho crops up in The Rookie sneak peek, banging on Heather's door with a picture of a girl and pleading for her help. While Heather may not be interested, perhaps the case will capture the attention of Lucy and Celina.

The actress has been featured in Leave the World Behind and Billions.

Destiny Hernandez

ABC

During the same sneak peek, Destiny Hernandez made her The Rookie debut as what appeared to be an assistant to Heather, helping out in creating her viral Mad About Murder true-crime podcast.

Actress Destiny Hernandez can also be seen in Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Blake Berris - Igor

Cast listings for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 14 on IMDb confirm that Blake Berris will appear in the new chapter as Igor.

Berris is best known for his roles as Nick Fallon and Everett Lynch in Days of Our Lives.

Lindsey Rubino - Tawney

IMDb also confirms that Lindsey Rubino will appear as Tawney.

Rubino previously appeared in Great News, My Crazy Sex, and will soon feature in the music drama The Runarounds from the creators of Outer Banks.

Amanda McCants - Heather Marie

ABC

In an official sneak peek from Season 7, Episode 14, Lucy Chen was listening to the Mad About Murder true-crime podcast. On the show, host Heather Marie announced an upcoming episode centered on Celina Juarez's sister's murder, leading them to go to the recording studio and confront the host.

Heather looks to be a busy woman with eager listeners bashing on her door to cover their case. But even with that, she doesn't seem to be taking kindly to Celinda cutting off her interview, exhibiting a rather evil smirk.

The Mad About Murder host is played by actress, model, and social media star Amanda McCants, who has amassed over 500k YouTube subscribers. Her acting credits include Doctor Odyssey and Beverly Hills Exorcist.

Marlene Forte - Karla Juarez

ABC

As Celina goes to confront Heather on the set of Mad About Murder, she is met by a nasty surprise, as her mother, Karla Juarez, was sitting down for an interview to talk about her sister's childhood murder at the hands of cop Joel Chambers.

She is played by Marlene Forte, who has three previous appearances on The Rookie and other credits in The Lincoln Lawyer, Power Book IV: Force, Superstore, and Knives Out.