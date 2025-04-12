The Rookie: Do Tim and Lucy Get Back Together? Season 7 Relationship Status Revealed

Sergeant Tim Bradford and Officer Lucy Chen started their journey in The Rookie as training officer and rookie, but have since evolved into much more. Nicknamed Chenford by fans of the ABC series, the couple have had their ups and downs over the years, leaving some unclear where they currently stand.

When Do Lucy and Tim Get Together In The Rookie?

A romantic relationship between Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen had clearly been brewing for some time in The Rookie. But fans got their first real taste of this thanks to an undercover mission with the two officers.

After the squad discovered that Tim and Lucy had identical twins criminals who also happened to be a couple, Jake Butler and Sava Wu (nicknamed Dim and Juicy), they went undercover as them to foil a drug trafficking operation.

In the spirit of the operation, Tim and Lucy planned their fictional romantic backstory and practiced kissing to more authentically sell the con.

Their relationship didn't become official until some time later when Tim asked Lucy out after breaking up with his girlfriend, Ashley McGrady, and as she was hesitating to move in with her boyfriend, Assistant District Attorney Chris Sanford.

With the pair freshly single, Tim and Lucy went on their first date, which was fittingly interrupted by work. They later enjoyed a second attempt with an unconventional dinner date where they shared their first true kiss.

What Episode Does Lucy and Tim First Get Together?

For those looking to catch Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen's first kiss in The Rookie in preparation for their undercover mission, that took place in Season 4, Episode 22, "Day In The Hole," which also happened to be the season finale.

In terms of when things became official for Chenford, Tim asked Lucy out in Season 5, Episode 9, while their actual date followed in Episode 10.

Do Tim and Lucy Break Up? Why They Separate

Sadly, while many fans of The Rookie are still advocating that Chenford is the endgame for the procedural, the couple broke up in Season 6, Episode 6.

It was ultimately Tim Bradford who decided to call it quits with Lucy Chen, telling her, “I just can't go back to the way things were… maybe never.”

The decision came after Ray Watkins, a shady former military mate of Tim, came to town, and he went off-book and behind the backs of Lucy, Sergeant Wade Grey, and the rest of the squad to bring him down.

Eventually, Tim brought in his colleagues to help bring Ray to justice after he broke into Lucy's apartment and threatened her. However, having gone off-book, Tim faced discipline at work and came to question his entire character, prompting him to break up with Lucy when all was said and done outside the station.

In a heartfelt monologue, Tim told Lucy that he isn't who he thought he was and was questioning his entire character after recent events. Ultimately, he told her she is an "incredible person" and "[deserves] someone so much better."

Are Tim and Lucy Back Together in The Rookie Season 7?

Unfortunately, Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen are still living in Splitsville and are not back together, but there are hints that reconciliation is on the horizon.

In Season 7, Episode 8, The Rookie told a story exploring the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, during which Tim and Lucy were left trapped between two blazes and hid under a fire shelter. While hiding and praying for their lives, Tim confessed to Lucy he is still in love with her, a feeling she all but admits is reciprocated.

The most recent updates on their relationship were in Season 7, Episode 10, when the ex-couple got into the spirit of April Fools' Day by agreeing they could hook up as much as they wished and play it off to others as a simple prank.

As the seeds of lingering feelings between Tim and Lucy have been planted after their April Fools' Day hookups, many fans are convinced The Rookie Season 7 is heading for a Chenford rekindling before the final credits roll.

Regardless, there will be plenty more time to bring The Rookie's most popular couple back together, as the ABC procedural has been renewed for Season 8.

A Full Timeline of Tim and Lucy's Relationship in The Rookie

For context as to the two characters' relationship status when they met in The Rookie series premiere, Lucy Chen was dating her fellow rookie John Nolan, while Tim Bradford was married but separated from drug addict Isabel.

Nowadays, Nolan is happily married to firefighter Bailey Nunes, who fans were recently scared may be gearing up to exit The Rookie in Season 7.

Season 1, Episode 1 - Their First Meeting: On Lucy Chen's first day as a rookie at Mid-Wilshire, Tim Bradford is assigned as her strict and hard-nosed training officer before he takes a bullet in the line of duty.

Season 1, Episode 5 - John & Lucy's Break-Up: Going into The Rookie, Lucy was dating her fellow rookie John Nolan, however, the two quickly break up as they realized it could negatively affect their careers.

Season 2, Episode 3 - The Bet: Lucy set Tim up on a date with her college friend Rachel and made a bet that could earn her the right to wear short sleeves if their date went well. And, well, Lucy won and Tim started dating Rachel.

Season 2, Episode 11 - Saving Lucy: In "Day of Death," Lucy was abducted and buried underground, sparking an LAPD-wide search for her. It was Tim who found her barely alive in a barrel and performed lifesaving CPR.

Season 2, Episode 13 - Tim Sticks Around: After Tim passed the sergeant's exam, Wade Grey offered him a promotion in just two weeks. But Tim turned down this promotion to conclude his training with Lucy first.

Season 2, Episode 20 - Breaking Up with Rachel: Tim and Rachel broke up as she was preparing to start her dream job in New York. While Tim stated his interest in trying a long-distance relationship, Rachel has never returned.

Season 4, Episode 3 - A Professional Reunion: After Tim became a sergeant, he was required to choose an aide. Lucy was quick to volunteer for the position, reuniting them on the streets of Los Angeles.

Season 4, Episode 12 - The Double Date: When Tim was dating Ashley McGrady, he set Lucy up with Chris Sanford, and the couples went on a double date to dinner where it was clear the cop duo had by far the best connection.

Season 4, Episode 22 - Their First Kiss: As Tim and Lucy went undercover as boyfriend and girlfriend, Dim and Juicy, who were identical to them, they practiced kissing in a romantic setting for the mission.

Season 5, Episode 9 - Tim Asks Out Lucy: In the next season, Tim had split for Ashley and decided to ask Lucy out on a date, who first felt the need to end her ongoing relationship with Chris.

Season 5, Episode 10 - Their First Date: Next time in "The First Real Kiss," the couple went on their first date, where Tim had to hilariously stop a car theft by flashing his badge before their first truly romantic kiss.

Season 5, Episode 12 - Tim's Career Sacrifice: Tim agreed with Wade to take a career sidestep out of Lucy's chain of command to a desk job, court liaison sergeant, before the pair got intimate for seemingly the first time.

Season 5, Episode 17 - Talking About Kids: Just a few episodes later, the couple was already discussing their potential future kids as Lucy said, "If we ever lose our kids, I’m gonna need you to take this a lot more seriously."

Season 6, Episode 6 - The Break-Up: Tim and Lucy broke up as he felt he wasn't good enough for her and his past could hurt her life, even though there was clearly plenty of love still felt in Chenford.

Season 6, Episode 10 - Tim Admits Mistakes: While Tim and Lucy were still separated in the Season 6 finale, Tim admitted that he "ruined everything" in their relationship and promised to make it up to her.

Season 7, Episode 8 - Lingering Feelings: As Tim and Lucy were trapped between two of the L.A. wildfires, waiting for a rescue that may never come, the sergeant confessed he is still in love with her.

Season 7, Episode 12 - April Fools: In the spirit of April Fools' Day, Tim and Lucy agree to hook up as much as they want without actually being together, something they take full advantage of before returning to normal.