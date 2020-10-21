The Mandalorian's Clancy Brown Comments on Potential Return to Star Wars

The second season of the Disney+ hit The Mandalorian is coming up fast and the latest trailers have shown that plenty of familiar faces will be returning. Pedro Pascal will be back in the lead as Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian, Carl Weathers and Gina Carano return as Greef Karga and Cara Dune, and everyone's favorite Baby Yoda is, of course, back in a starring role.

The series is also rumored to feature a range of new characters from the Star Wars universe such as Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano and Sasha Banks' myserious new character. The Mandalorian is known for its stacked cast of famous faces, so the question is, will there be room for other returning characters in series' future?

NEWS

Actor Clancy Brown, who plays Burg in The Mandalorian, was asked in an interview with The People's Movies whether he would be returning in any upcoming episodes of the show or other Star Wars projects, to which he answered, "Nobody has talked to me so probably not (laughs)."

WHAT THIS MEANS

Brown made his appearance as the Devaronian, Burg, in episode six of the first season of The Mandalorian, titled 'The Prisoner'. Fans of the show may remember this as the prison break episode, where Mando rejoined a team of his old crew-members and was subsequently betrayed by them. Stars Mark Boone, Bill Burr and Natalie Tena also appeared in the episode.

Seeing as the Mandalorian didn't leave the team on good terms at the end of the episode, it's not too much of a surprise that Brown isn't set to return. But it's a possibility the actor could be sworn to secrecy on the subject as is the way with many of these big-budget projects.

The Prisoner was widely recognized as one of the best episodes in the season, but it was also largely self-contained. It's a possibility that some of the mercenaries may come after the Mandalorian, seeing as he defeated them after their double-cross, but if that is happening Brown is keeping quiet on the subject. Bill Burr has also said his character, Mayfeld, isn't returning in season two so it doesn't look like a team reunion is on the cards for season two or season three of The Mandalorian at this stage.