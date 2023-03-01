The Mandalorian Season 3 Releases Gorgeous New Episode 1 Posters

Disney is celebrating The Mandalorian Season 3's premiere with stunning new posters.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is poised to have a great start on Disney+, with its first two installments receiving positive reactions from critics.

Although Episode 1 has a surprisingly short runtime, some of the early reactions offered high praise, noting that it "kicks off with a bang" and it "wastes no time getting back to the action."

It's safe to say that the anticipation continues to build for Season 3 even after its Disney+ premiere.

Disney Highlights The Mandalorian Season 3's Important Characters

The Mandalorian's official Twitter account unveiled two new posters of Din Djarin, Grogu, and Bo-Katan to highlight Season 3's debut.

Pedro Pascal's Mando and Grogu strike a pose to celebrate their reunion in the Star Wars series:

Disney+

Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan looks menacing in her new poster:

Disney+

When the two posters are combined together, the Darksaber is formed in the middle:

Disney+

The Mandalorian Posters Tease an Epic Mando vs. Bo-Katan Clash

Warning - this section contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1.

The Mandalorian's incredible new posters highlighted the show's epic premiere and teased the impending clash between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan for the Darksaber.

The Season 3 premiere featured a brief yet tense scene between the two Mandalorians, with Bo-Katan sending Din Djarin to the ruins of Sundari to attempt to find a way into Mandalore's mines. Although Bo-Katan did bid goodbye to Mando and Grogu, there's a sense that the pair are bound to meet again.

The Mandalorian set photos actually spoiled a major plot point involving Bo-Katan, with Katee Sackhoff's character engaged in a fight with her former ally, Axe Wolves.

It's possible that Bo-Katan will go rogue at some point in Season 3 due to her obsession with the Darksaber, leading to an eventual showdown with Din Djarin and Grogu.

Season 3's trailer showed Bo-Katan with Grogu, potentially implying that she may have kidnapped him. As a result, this would prompt Mando to seek and eventually fight Bo-Katan.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+.