2026's The Mandalorian Movie Will Improve On the Show In 1 Exciting Way (Confirmed)

Lateef Crowder, one of the physical actors who brings Din Djarin to life in The Mandalorian and The Mandalorian & Grogu, talked about what fans can expect from the upcoming 2026 movie and how it will be better than the Disney+ series. The Mandalorian & Grogu, releasing on May 22, will be the first Star Wars movie to be released since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, continuing the Din Djarin and Grogu storyline established in Disney+'s The Mandalorian.

In an interview on the Chris and Company podcast (shared via YouTube), Crowder was asked about the upcoming film and its promotional side, especially how much actors can talk about and how much they have to refrain from due to spoilers. Specifically, Crowder talked about how hard that has been for The Mandalorian & Grogu, especially because the upcoming film "is groundbreaking" and "is going to blow people's minds:"

"Oh, yeah. Oh, man. That's one thing I learned, man. You can't even hint anything at all. Especially with these guys, with these fans. But yeah, it's always hard because you want to, man. I'm excited about what we did and I know what we did is groundbreaking. I know what we did is going to blow people's minds."

Not much is known about the upcoming film beyond what has been revealed in the movie's trailers and its official synopsis. However, the marketing campaign for the May 2026 movie is ramping up, so fans can hear from some of the movie's actors about what the project has in store. Crowder, alongside Brendan Wayne, is known as the physical actor for Din Djarin, the one who stands in the suit and performs all the physical acting and stunts.

Crowder also talked about how he knows how good the movie is going to be and how "[he wants] people to be surprised" when the film is released:

"Even whatever people are saying and whatever they're predicting out there, they're like, 'Oh, it's not going to be as good,' or 'It's going to be great,' and this, this and that. I know what what it's going to be and so that's always... it's pretty hard. But at the same time, I don't want people to actually know. I don't want to give away too much. I want people to be surprised…"

Lucasfilm

Most notably, the Din Djarin actor revealed that The Mandalorian & Grogu will be "a lot bigger than the series" when it comes to action. The Disney+ show included a lot of massive action sequences, but Crowder's comments allude that the action will be even bigger, and it is something he hopes "people will be very proud of:"

"One thing I will say is there’s a lot of great action, a lot bigger than the series. So, hopefully people will be very proud of that and very happy with the action because, man, I gave it my all for sure. So, I'd be very disappointed if people didn't like the action."

In the interview, Crowder also talked about how amazing it was for him to be on a Star Wars set since he had been a fan "since the first trilogy:"

"Yeah, for me it kinda took a second, 'cause it is, 'cause I was a fan, especially since the first trilogy and everything back in the '70s and '80s. I was always a fan. It was like, 'Oh my gosh, what is this? We are here. I'm actually, wow, this is Star Wars.' I'm looking at the Razor Crest and all of these sets and its just amazing. I'm looking at the Tatooine set, and its like, 'Whoa, this is insane.'"

The actor also mentioned how "every single one of" the crew members are "knowlegdable about Star Wars" and how all of them are "bigger [fans] than everybody," which makes the experience so much easier for him:

"I'll say this. The crew, every single one of them, can tell you something about Star Wars. Every single one of them is knowledgable about Star Wars. Every single one of them is the biggest fan, bigger than me, and bigger than everybody. You can ask for, 'I need a reference on what kind of gun that the Trandoshans have,' and somebody, this camera guy, will let you know what it is. But, yeah, after a while, I think we've been together for like seven or eight years now, and on this last movie, we're all family, we all know each other now."

Crowder then touched on how he is able to go up to anybody and ask for something, whether it be "the props guy" or "the set deck." According to the actor, every person on the crew is "just as important" as the next person, and they all work together like "its one big family:"

Whatever I need to do for my job, I can go to the props guy and be like, 'Hey, I need this weapon to be a little bit smaller for my hand or a little bit bigger for this.' Or, I can go to the set deck and be like, 'Oh, I need some breakaway tables here, I need some breakaway pillars, or whatever it is, here.' Like, we all kind of have a nice relationship now to where its comfotable now and we can go to each other. Nobody has a bigger job than the other. Every department is just as important, and its one big family, and I love it."

Will The Mandalorian & Grogu Have the Most Action of Any Star Wars Movie?

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian is known for being a space drama set in the galaxy far, far away, but it is no secret that it produces a lot of action sequences, with many requiring massive set pieces and extensive stunts.

Knowing how big the action is in The Mandalorian only makes Crowder's quotes even more notable. If The Mandalorian & Grogu has even bigger action pieces than the Disney+ series, that means fans will be treated to some of the biggest action scenes in Star Wars history.

One of those scenes will likely be the AT-AT sequence shown in the movie's trailer. It may not be quite a big as the battle of Hoth, but anytime an AT-AT is used, viewers can expect to see some insane action.

It is possible that The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the most action-packed Star Wars movie of all time. Based on what Crowder said about the action, fans are in for a treat, and the movie will seemingly be nonstop when it is released in May.