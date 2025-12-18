2026's The Mandalorian Movie Merch Confirms a Major Spoiler

As marketing for The Mandalorian and Grogu ramps up ahead of its release, a piece of leaked merchandise from the upcoming Star Wars movie has spoiled a significant reveal about one of the titular protagonists. The Mandalorian and Grogu will bring the runaway pair to the big screen for the first time as they serve under the New Republic to eliminate Imperial remnants across the galaxy, far, far away. The film's first trailer provided a glimpse of what to expect, confirming that it will deliver plenty of action, more adorable Grogu moments, and the surprise inclusion of Jabba the Hutt's son in its grand narrative. While early footage showed Din Djarin using his familiar weaponry, such as his blaster, a new leak showed one of his new weapons.

A post from the Star Wars Leaks subreddit unveiled a leaked image of The Mandalorian and Grogu's upcoming action figure, featuring Din Djarin and Grogu, under the Star Wars Black series toy line from Hasbro. The leak revealed some of the weapons Din will be using in the movie, including a short sword.

Star Wars

Mando's use of a short sword makes sense, mainly because he already gave up the Darksaber to Bo Katan in The Mandalorian Season 3. It's possible that Din chose to keep a short sword because he was already familiar with wielding a similar weapon due to his previous experience with the Darksaber.

Other weapons that are included in the leaked Star Wars action figure are his usual blasters, jetpack, an Amban sniper rifle, and a vibro knife.

Directed by Jon Favreau and co-written by him and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian and Grogu movie stars Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White, with award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson set to return to create the film's score. Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu will premiere in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Why Din Djarin's Use of a Short Sword in 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Is Significant

Star Wars

The Mandalorian and Grogu are basically going all-out in their missions for the New Republic. At one point in the official trailer, the pair can be seen taking down an AT-AT and engaging in combat against the allies of the Imperial Remnants they are trying to defeat in the first place.

Including a short sword (may it be Beskar-made or not) in Din Djarin's long list of weaponry allows him to be well-equipped during high-stakes battles, putting his sword-wielding expertise to good use.

More so, it also signifies that Din is no longer burdened with the responsibility of wielding the Darksaber, and the short sword serves as the perfect replacement to solidify his growth following his three-season journey on Disney+. It is basically an extra weapon that Din can use when their backs are against the wall, since some of their enemies are not aware of how good he is at wielding swords.

It is unknown if this short sword is made of Beskar, but there's a chance that it was still made from the same metal because Din chose to keep it. The Armorer (who may or may not be in The Mandalorian and Grogu) could've made this new short sword for Mando as a token of gratitude following their victory over Moff Gideon in Season 3.