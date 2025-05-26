The Last of Us: 'Monster at the End of This Book' Meaning Explained

A classic Sesame Street book appears in The Last of Us's Season 2 finale, and its inclusion wasn't accidental. The Last of Us franchise takes place in a post-apocalyptic North America in which society was overrun by a fungal plague, with the remains of society permanently stuck in the early 2000s. Both the HBO series and the games upon which it is based have never been afraid to borrow from pop culture to help bolster the story's themes and tone, which continued in Episode 7 of Season 2.

The second season of The Last of Us focuses on Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) journey five years after the events of Season 1. She embarks on a dangerous journey to Seattle to avenge her father-figure, Joel (Pedro Pascal), by killing his murderer, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).

What Book Does Ellie Choose in The Last of Us S2 Finale?

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 7 covers Day 3 of Ellie's journey in Seattle. This includes a trip that Ellie and her newly arrived comrade Jesse (Young Mazino) take to a bookstore, where they expect to rendezvous with Tommy (Gabriel Luna).

While waiting for Tommy to arrive, Ellie peruses the bookstore and picks one title off the shelf to take with her. She selects the renowned Sesame Street picture book The Monster at the End of This Book by Jon Stone.

Ellie takes the book, seemingly thinking of the pregnant Dina (Isabela Merced) back at the theatre and the baby who will one day enjoy the Sesame Street story. Ellie's book selection sparks a conversation with Jesse, who praises her taste and laments that he didn't think of the idea first (as he is the father of the unborn child):

Jesse: "You picked a good one. I should've thought of that." Ellie: "Listen, about me and her. I don't know what to say..."

'Monster at the End of This Book' Meaning in The Last of Us Explained

HBO's The Last of Us has often mirrored the inclusion of certain titles or pop culture references that were introduced in the games, such as the Curtis and Viper fictional films or Pearl Jam's "Future Days." However, when it comes to The Monster at the End of This Book, this is an addition that is original to the show.

While Ellie and Jesse travel through a bookstore in The Last of Us Part 2, they don't have the same conversation as the duo does in the show. Ellie's decision to pick up a book for Dina and the baby is a moment that forces Jesse and Elle to address their awkward love triangle, which has cemented itself in the time that Ellie and Dina have been in Seattle together.

That being said, this moment could have been achieved via any children's book, but The Last of Us' choice of The Monster at the End of This Book has a deeper meaning.

In The Monster at the End of This Book, Sesame Street's furry blue cast member Grover tries to convince the reader not to turn the page because a monster awaits at the end of the book. The revelation is that the monster in the book was actually Grover all along.

This idea is thematically relevant to Ellie's journey in The Last of Us. Season 2 deals with Ellie's dark descent and explores how her commitment to vengeance dehumanizes and brings out the worst in her. In some ways, Ellie's journey mirrors that of the Sesame Street book as she is compelled to continue on her dangerous journey, thinking that she will reach the "monster" at the end, which is Abby. However, as she continues down the path, it becomes clear that Ellie is the monster instead.

The Last of Us TV series and games often play with the idea of who is the "hero" and who is the "villain" in the story, and how this is all a matter of perspective. The Monster at the End of This Book's ideas to flip the expectations of the monster's identity work in tandem with those same expectations in The Last of Us (particularly as the series moves to show Abby's side of the story).

This makes Ellie's decision to pick up The Monster at the End of This Book in the Season 2 finale even more emotionally resonant.