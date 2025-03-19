The Hunting Party Episode 7 adds more stars to its already-stacked guest star lineup this season, highlighting strong performances from Jesse Bradford, Siobhan Williams, and Evan Matthew Weinstein.

The new episode of NBC's crime procedural series, "Mark Marsden," sees the team hunting down the titular killer who already killed three of his ex-wives in the past.

The Hunting Party Episode 7 premiered on NBC on March 17.

The Hunting Party Episode 7 Cast Guide: Every Notable Actor & Guest Star

Evan Mathew Weinstein - Officiant

Evan Mathew Weinstein

Evan Mathew Weinstein plays the officiant of Mark and Carol's wedding. He is taken hostage after Mark suffers from his downward spiral.

Weinstein can be seen in The Good Doctor, Holy Rollers, and Analyze That.

Garth Hodgson - Researcher Officiant # 1

Garth Hodgson & Jesse Bradford

Garth Hodgson joins the cast as a researcher officiant who orchestrates the fake wedding of Carol Miller and Mark Marsden in The Pit.

Hodgson has credits in Disquiet, So Help Me Todd, and Resident Alien.

Jasmine Lukuku - Pastor Stephanie

Jasmine Lukuku

Jasmine Lukuku joins the cast of The Hunting Party Episode 7 as Pastor Stephanie.

She worked with Carol Miller before being abducted by Mark Marsden.

Lukuku previously appeared in Fire Country, Animal Control, and Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

Laura Mac - Utah State Trooper

Laura Mac

Laura Mac appears as the Utah State Trooper whom Carol saw after being abducted by Mark Marsden.

Mac also starred in So Help Me Todd, A Million Little Things, and Prom Pact.

Marlie Collins - Dorothy Marsden

Marlie Collins

Marlie Collins joins the cast as Dorothy Marsden, one of Mark Marsden's wives whom he killed in the past before eventually being arrested.

Collins also starred in A Lot Like Christmas, Sleeping with Danger, and Motherland: Fort Salem.

Susinn McFarlen - Lucinda the Waitress

Susinn McFarlen

Susinn McFarlen appears briefly as Lucinda the Waitress who gives Sarah Dulles a drink inside the bar.

McFarlen's past credits include Holidazed, Hunting Matthew Nichols, and Supernatural.

Sydney Bell - Assisted Living Nurse

Sydney Bell

The assisted living nurse who kicks out Shane in the episode is portrayed by Sydney Bell.

Bell also appeared in Arrow, Family Law, and Hell on Wheels.

Natalie Moon - Gloria (Bridal Clerk)

Natalie Moon

Natalie Moon portrays Gloria, a bridal clerk who assists Mark and Carol in purchasing a wedding dress and bouquets for their wedding. She gets stabbed by Mark after her partner recognizes him during their appointment.

Moon can be seen in The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Goosebumps.

Victor Dolhai - Ron (Bridal Clerk)

Victor Dolhai

Ron is a bridal clerk who recognized Mark Marsden while buying Carol's wedding dress. He ends up getting killed without Carol knowing.

The character is played on-screen by Victor Dolhai, who is known for his roles in Siren, Raf, and ReBoot: The Guardian Code.

Warren Chow - Hawaiian Officiant # 1

Warren Chow

Warren Chow appears as the Hawaiian Officiant during Mark and Dorothy's wedding in Hawaii.

Chow previously starred in Cosmopolis, Defiance, and Animal Control.

Siobhan Williams - Sarah Dulles

Siobhan Williams

Siobhan Williams makes her debut in The Hunting Party Episode 7 as Sarah Dulles, the real daughter of Dr. Dulles who tracks down Shane after learning that he is impersonating her brother.

Williams previously appeared as part of the cast of Tracker Season 1, Episode 11. The actress also has credits in Sight Unseen, Billy the Kid, and Sacred Lies.

Aidan Springle - Kip

Aidan Springle

Aidan Springle's Kip is a junkie whose van is stolen by Mark while on their way to his wedding with Carol.

Springle can be seen in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Nancy Drew, and I'm Seeing Things.

Jesse Bradford - Mark Marsden

Jesse Bradford

The serial killer of the week in The Hunting Party Episode 7 is Jesse Bradford as Mark Marsden.

The modus operandi of Mark Marsden, also known as The Widower, includes killing his wives right after their wedding. This is due to his lingering abandonment issues.

Mark ends up getting treatment in The Pit via exposure therapy where he reenacts weddings with a plethora of employees in the high-security prison as a way to treat his issues.

However, it backfires after he gets obsessed with an employee named Carol Miller whom he ends up abducting after escaping The Pit.

Bradford is best known for his roles in Bring It On, Magnum P.I., and Shooter.

Brooke Smith - Carol Miller

Brooke Smith

Brooke Smith guest stars as Carol Miller, who previously worked in the administration department of The Pit in The Hunting Party.

She is abducted by Mark Marsden after he became obsessed with her during reenactment gigs that transpired during "exposure therapy" when Mark was still locked up inside The Pit.

It turns out that Carol had legitimately fallen in love with Mark, and she even willingly tried to officially marry the serial killer after she was "abducted."

Smith recently appeared as part of the core cast of The Recruit Season 2 on Netflix.

Smith has over 80 credits, with roles in Grotesquerie, Law & Order, and Class of '09.

Chase Nicholson - Grady Miller

Chase Nicholson

Chase Nicholson appears as Grady Miller, Carol's son who is also an expert hacker.

After Bex, Shane, and Ryan took him in, it was revealed that he made a secure VPN for his mom to access a serial killer fansite called The Reaper's Digest.

Nicholson's notable credits include Alert: Missing Persons Unit, The Mysterious Benedict Society, and The X-Files.

Josh McKenzie - Shane Florence

Josh McKenzie

One of the major storylines in The Hunting Party Episode 7 is focused on Josh McKenzie's Shane Florence.

Shane is a former prison officer in The Pit who now works alongside Bex and Ryan Hassani to secure the high-security prison's escaped convicts.

Throughout Season 1, Shane impersonates the son of a dementia patient in a retirement home. His cover ends up being blown in Episode 7 after the real daughter of the old man manages to track him down.

McKenzie is part of the cast of La Brea Season 3. The actor also starred in The New Legends of Monkey and Filthy Rich.

Here are the main actors who appeared in The Hunting Party Episode 7:

Melissa Roxburgh - Rebecca “Bex” Henderson

Nick Wechsler - Oliver Odell

Patrick Sabongui - Ryan Hassani

Sara Garcia - Jennifer Morales

Zabryna Guevara - Elizabeth Mallory

New episodes of The Hunting Party premiere on NBC every Monday at 10 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Peacock.