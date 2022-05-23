The Flash Movie’s Supergirl Actress Shares Emotional Story From Filming

Before recent DC news and developments, one of the critiques leading up to Andy Muschietti's The Flash was its crowded call sheet. After all, The Flash was supposed to be Ezra Miller's long-awaited solo film as the Scarlet Speedster. But in the wake of Miller's legal and personal woes, the film's additional heroes are saving the day in more ways than one, particularly in terms of Supergirl's Sasha Calle.

In addition to multiple versions of Miller's Barry Allen, The Flash's Multiversal premise will usher in characters both old and new. Alongside newcomer Calle as the first Latina Supergirl, the film also features the return of both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's Batman.

Even though the film was delayed to June 23, 2023, and Affleck's future return as Batman is currently unknown, Calle's future as Supergirl only looks promising ahead of her DC debut. In a recent quote, she shared how the role has already impacted her and how she thinks it will impact others.

The Flash Actress Discusses Emotional Impact of Supergirl Role

DC

In a quote from V Magazine, The Flash actress Sasha Calle shared an emotional story from filming where she "turned into child Sasha" after seeing herself as the first Latina Supergirl on the playback monitor:

“Representation in the entertainment industry really matters, and I’m super honored, honestly [to be the first Latina Supergirl]. There was a moment when we were shooting, when Andy [The Flash director Andrés Muschietti] was like, 'Hey, come over here and watch this scene on the playback monitor.' And I go over and I see her [Supergirl], and she’s in her full glory."

While marketing for the film has kept appearances of Barry Allen's Multiversal co-stars somewhat limited, fans have already seen some footage of Calle as the Girl of Steel.

In addition to first looks of her Supergirl costume, fans also saw images and footage of her in a DC FanDome trailer.

Calle continued her story, admitting that she suddenly grew emotional because "I'm looking at that, and I'm like, 'Wow, I wish I would have had this when I was little.' It meant a lot to me:"

"And suddenly, I got really emotional. Because I’m looking at that, and I’m like, 'Wow, I wish I would have had this when I was little.' It meant a lot to me. I turned into child Sasha watching this person [on the screen]. So it’s really important. And I’m really happy and really thankful to DC and Warner Brothers for doing this now. It’s so cool that we’re doing this, and, ya know, it’s about time.”

Supergirl's Role in The Flash and Beyond

In recent years, there's been a more concerted effort from studios to promote on-screen representation. And, while the future direction of on-screen DC entertainment is unknown due to the recent Warner Bros. Discovery merger, Calle's role as the first Latina Supergirl is likely one that will survive the shake-up.

Not only will her DC debut be a much-needed breath of fresh air, but her presence will be a meaningful one that will likely impact audiences long after the film has come and gone.

What will be interesting to see is how Calle's future as Supergirl will be influenced by the studio's expressed interest in a Superman revival as, according to Warner Bros. Discovery's new CEO, David Zaslav, live-action DC projects have left "top shelf characters," like the Man of Steel, "to languish."

Whatever future plans the studio has for Superman down the line, hopefully, it will also include the Girl of Steel and continue to provide more on-screen representation and those emotional, significant moments for its stars.

The Flash is set to release in theaters on June 23, 2023.