The Flash Movie's Streaming Viewership Ranking Revealed Following Debut

After a weekend of streaming on Max, The Flash's viewership ranking has been officially revealed.

DC's multiversal blockbuster did not light the world on fire when it came to theaters earlier this summer.

The Ezra Miller-led epic reportedly will force Warner Bros. (WB) to lose upwards of $200 million, despite all the hype from the studio leading into it.

In the months since The Flash came to theaters, WB was quick to put the film up on digital storefronts, eventually giving the film its streaming release months before it was initially teased to come as well.

The Flash Ranks #1 On Streaming

DC

Whip Media shared the official streaming rankings for the top movies on all streaming platforms over the August 25-27 weekend, and it had DC's The Flash at the very top of the charts.

The Flash ranked #1 after debuting on the Warner Bros.-owned Max on Friday, August 25. The super-powered epic beat out other heavy-hitters including the Adam Sandler-led You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which was released on Netflix on the very same day.

The full ranking can be seen below:

The Flash (Max) You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (Netflix) Vacation Friends 2 (Hulu) Heart of Stone (Netflix) Red, White & Royal Blue (Prime Video) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney+) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Peacock) The Pope's Excorcist (Netflix) Vacation Friends (Hulu) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount+)

According to data from Samba TV, The Flash was streamed by 1.1 million US households over its first three days on Max. Despite being the biggest streaming movie of the weekend, this 1.1 million households number is a tad less than last year's Black Adam which saw 1.2 million US households tune in over its first three days.

For comparison, here is a list of opening viewership figures from Samba TV for DC films on streaming can be seen below:

Wonder Woman 1984 : 2.2 million

: 2.2 million The Suicide Squad : 2.8 million

: 2.8 million Zack Snyder's Justice League : 1.8 million

: 1.8 million Black Adam : 1.2 million

: 1.2 million The Flash: 1.1 million

The Flash ranks as the lowest amongst its recent DCEU brethren, although Samba TV did not release data for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which made its streaming debut in May.

Was The Flash's Max Debut a Success?

Seeing these viewership numbers, come may question whether or not The Flash was actually a success in its first weekend on streaming.

Yes, the film hit the top of the charts, but it did so in a relatively weak release window, with the only other major streaming debut coming Adam Sandler's You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

It would have been interesting to see how the data would have changed had another major blockbuster come to a streamer over the same weekend. What if Disney had pushed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Disney+ release to coincide with The Flash hitting Max? Would the film still have topped the charts?

Guardians 3 was streamed by 1.3 million US households when it came to Disney+ in early August, doing so despite The Super Mario Bros. Movie sharing a streaming release week.

But The Flash did top the charts, and Warner Bros. will celebrate that (as it should). And that 1.1 million viewership number is nothing to scoff at either.

In a time when the streaming audience is getting more and more fractured across platforms, those Wonder Woman 1984 (2.2 million) and The Suicide Squad (2.8 million) numbers just will not happen anymore.

While The Flash cannot be considered a success in many measures, it feels safe to say that it has been at least somewhat successful in its streaming release.

The Flash is available to stream now on Max.