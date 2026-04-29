Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) finally revealed her ultimate endgame in the latest episode of The Boys Season 5. Sage was introduced in Season 4 of The Boys, where she became a member of The Seven and used her superintelligence to aid Homelander (Antony Starr) with his plans for world domination. The fifth and final season of Prime Video's superhero satire show has been, as promised, a brutal affair, but if Sister Sage gets her wish, it's only about to get worse.

During Season 5 Episode 5, titled "One-Shots", Sister Sage meets with Ashley (Colby Minifie), the ex-CEO of Vought and new Vice President of the United States. Season 5 has revealed that since Ashley injected herself with Compound V, she's gained psychic abilities via a second head growing out the back of her skull (nicknamed Bashley).

In an effort to get Bashley to help her with her plans, Sage gets Ashley drunk and, in doing so, reveals her vision. Sage needs Bashley to read Soldier Boy's (Jensen Ackles) mind so she can ensure Homelander doesn't get his hands on the rare V1, which would make him immortal. This is crucial because Sage's master plan doesn't involve Homelander, and she's been secretly plotting against him.

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However, Ashley takes the wheel and refuses to work with Sage without knowing Sage's goal, so Sage tells her. She reveals that the second phase of her plan is "the end", and that she is secretly planning to allow the supe-killing virus to be unleashed so that it will turn supes against humans. All of this will then lead into "World War Supe:"

Sister Sage: "Helping Homelander take control of the country is phase one. It was only ever the beginning. Phase two is the end." Ashley: "The end of what?" Sister Sage: "The world. After this Supe-killing virus is released…" Ashley: "Wait, you want it released?" Sister Sage: "Oh, you bet I do. After Supes realize humans are behind it, all hell will break loose. Supes butchering humans, virus butchering Supes. F*cking World War Supe."

Ashley is appalled that Sister Sage would want such an outcome, but Sage reveals she would revel in it, as she plans to escape to a bunker and finally live out her days with "nothing but peace and quiet forever."

Sister Sage: "Because I'll be watching from my cozy bunker outside Colorado Springs. And when it's all over, I can read all day every day. No one bothering me. Nothing but peace and quiet forever."

However, the one contingency on this plan is Homelander, whom Sage decrees "can't survive" because he'll "never give [her] a moment's rest." This is why Sage is now hellbent on making sure Homelander doesn't get V1, ensuring he will be wiped out with the rest of the supes with the virus.

Sister Sage: "Which is why Homelander can't survive. God, that needy asshole would never give me a moment's rest. Yeah, defeats the whole purpose."

It's been revealed in previous seasons that Sister Sage's superintelligence is both a blessing and a curse, with the supe sometimes opting to physically dumb herself down in order to deal with the reality of being the smartest person alive. The reveal that her ultimate goal is just to find some peace and quiet makes sense, but it comes at a high price.

Sister Sage’s World War Supe Plan Is Bad News for the Boys

Sage's plans are somewhat aligned with those of the Boys, with both intending to release the supe virus worldwide and kill Homelander. However, her motivations couldn't be more different, and her vision outlines an awful future that the Boys may not have considered.

So far, Billy Butcher and his team have been so focused on manufacturing and releasing the supe virus that there hasn't been much consideration for what comes after. But Sister Sage's plan reveals that releasing the virus won't be the solution to all their problems, as it may spark a Supe vs. Human war. Given that Sister Sage is the smartest person alive, this outcome is more likely to come true.

This is the final season of The Boys, so the stakes are rapidly ramping up, but now the question that needs to be answered before the finale isn't just whether Homelander can be stopped; it's whether World War Supe can be avoided. And with Sister Sage on the case, trying to make it happen, she becomes one more enemy the Boys will have to eliminate.