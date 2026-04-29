The Boys: Firecracker’s Season 5 Episode 5 Death Leaves Homelander More Vulnerable Than Ever

The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 featured another major death caused directly by Homelander, but this impulsive act may have increased his own vulnerability heading into the final episodes. The Boys' final season wasted no time ramping up the body count, opening with A-Train's shocking death in the premiere, while the latest episode delivered another brutal twist with Firecracker's (Valorie Curry) unexpected demise. Both of these deaths were carried out by Homelander, highlighting the harsh truth that total loyalty to him offers no protection from his growing paranoia.

Firecracker's death in The Boys Season 5 came at an unfortunate time because Episode 5 showed signs of her redemption. Firecracker's arc in Season 5 has mainly revolved around her intense loyalty to Homelander, anchored by her role in spreading his propaganda as the new god and the world's messianic figure.

Amazon Prime Video

After an emotional reunion with her childhood reverend (who was also her father figure), who warned her about Homelander's delusion, Firecracker made a fatal mistake. In a vulnerable moment with Soldier Boy, she confessed her lingering moral conflict between her original Christian faith and her blind devotion to Homelander.

That single admission proved to be her downfall. She never anticipated Soldier Boy (who almost died in The Boys Season 5, Episode 2) would relay the conversation straight to Homelander, instantly planting seeds of suspicion and sealing her fate.

At the end of the episode, Homelander eventually confronted her in her apartment, referencing her relationship with Soldier Boy and her doubts before telling her to pack up and leave. A desperate Firecracker pleaded to stay, claiming she's the only one who truly loves Homelander for who he is. However, Homelander showed zero empathy and brutally killed Firecracker by impaling the side of her head into the wing of an eagle statue.

Amazon Prime Video

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Valorie Curry addressed Firecracker's shocking death in The Boys Season 5, explaining that she feels Homelander killed Firecracker because he felt that "she's winning" and it was "uncomfortable for him" because it exposed his humanity:

"My feeling in the end, and I'm sure there's a million reasons, and, you know, [Antony Starr] can speak to them, why he impulsively does that, is because she's winning. I felt she was winning the argument and that was too uncomfortable for him. That was too vulnerable for him. It was too exposing of his humanity, which was exactly what he's been trying to distance himself from this whole season. So she had to go."

In a way, Curry is correct because Homelander's inflated ego couldn't tolerate that vulnerability, resulting in him violently ending the conversation by killing her. This is essentially a symbolic rejection of his humanity, leading Homelander down a path of no return.

This shift actually fits Homelander's arc in The Boys Season 5. Throughout the final season, Homelander has been leaning harder into his god-like persona and surrounding himself with loyal allies. Any crack that reminds him he's still human threatens that facade. When Firecracker's devotion became a liability, she became collateral damage.

Why Firecracker's Death Is Bad News for Homelander

Amazon Prime Video

Firecracker's death in The Boys Season 5 is not just a random demise. It is actually a self-inflicted wound against Homelander that is poised to accelerate his eventual downfall.

As Firecracker pointed out in the episode, she was the only person in Vought who seemed to genuinely care about Homelander and worshipped him like he wanted. This was further proven at the end of Episode 5, when she threw her Jesus action figure away, cementing the idea that she was choosing Homelander over Jesus.

Homelander didn't just lose a valuable loyalist; he eliminated the one follower who made him feel like the god he claims to be. Everyone else at Vought now operates purely out of fear, leaving him vulnerable to threats because fear breeds resentment and quiet betrayal.

Outside of Homelander's already-confirmed physical weakness, this dangerous vulnerability is already showing in the episode, especially after Episode 5 revealed that Sister Sage and Ashley are working together to secretly bring him down.

Firecracker's death also meant that Homelander is losing an important part of his propaganda empire, considering that she was the public face and engine of Homelander's new religion. Firecracker's show, The Truth Bomb, served as the primary vehicle for radicalizing his base, demonizing Starlight and her Starlighters, and pushing the insane narrative that Homelander is a god that will save everyone.

At the end of the day, Homelander's paranoia is turning him into his worst enemy, and it's only fitting that part of his downfall is largely due to his own doing.