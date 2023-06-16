The Boys Season 4: Release, Cast, and Everything We Know

The Boys is returning for Season 4, here's everything we know so far including the release date, cast, plot, and the answers to more of the biggest questions.

As the superhero craze continues across Hollywood, primarily through Marvel and DC, Amazon has been putting its own stamp on the genre through The Boys, a far more twisted take on a world filled with super-powered people.

The Boys found great success in its first three seasons of violence, comedy, and superhero action as Karl Urban's Billy Butcher and his gang of misfits strive to take down Vought, Homelander, and the Seven.

Just as the show itself parodies Marvel and DC's biggest heroes and the tropes of the superhero genre, The Boys' social presence reflects that in poking fun at Spider-Man: No Way Home and Morbius' embarrassing re-release.

The Amazon original series will soon be back for Season 4 along with a brand-new spin-off series called Gen V which will explore Vought's own superhero school.

The Boys Season 4 Release: When Will It Come Out?

Prime Video

Before The Boys Season 4 comes to pass, the world of Vought superheroes will next be explored in Gen V. The spin-off has already dropped posters and a teaser trailer, with the premiere set for 2023, likely towards the end of the year.

As Amazon will already return to the world of The Boys later this year, Season 4 almost certainly won't debut until 2024, especially since filming for the next batch of outrageous episodes only just wrapped up in April.

Looking at the past three seasons, The Boys debuted its new seasons around 10 to 11 months after the end of filming. So, Season 4 will likely debut on Amazon in early 2024, probably around February or March.

However, Amazon may look to push the return of Butcher and the Gang back a few months to allow for a longer break between the Gen V Season 1 finale and The Boys Season 4 premiere.

Based on the past three seasons, fans shouldn't expect to be able to binge The Boys Season 4 in one go, as new episodes will likely drop on a weekly basis.

Who’s Cast in The Boys Season 4

Prime Video

The Boys continues to sport a star-studded cast going into Season 4, with the majority of the series' stars and characters returning for more hectic action.

A surprising inclusion comes as Nathan Mitchell returns as a new Black Noir after his original version of the masked hero was killed by Homelander in Season 3.

The full list of returning actors from past seasons of The Boys can be read below:

Karl Urban - Billy Butcher

Jack Quaid - Hughie Campbell Jr.

Laz Alonso - Marvin T. "Mother's" Milk

Tomer Capone - Frenchie

Karen Fukuhara - Kimiko Miyashiro

Erin Moriarty - Starlight

Antony Starr - Homelander

Jessie T. Usher - A-Train

Chace Crawford - The Deep

Nathan Mitchell - Black Noir II

Colby Minifie - Ashley Barrett

Claudia Doumit - Victoria Neuman

Cameron Crovetti - Ryan Butcher

Simon Pegg - Hugh Campbell

The Boys is set to welcome some new faces with Season 4, including Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry as new supes Sister Sage and Firecracker. Jeffrey Dean Morgan will also be coming to the show in an unknown role, while Rosemarie DeWitt will debut as Hughie's mother.

All six of the new cast additions confirmed for Season 4 so far can be seen below:

Susan Heyward - Sister Sage

Valorie Curry - Firecracker

Rosemarie DeWitt - Hughie's Mother

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Elliot Knight

Rob Benedict

It's unclear whether Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar will be back following his forced exit from Vought, although showrunner Eric Kripke has implied he will sit out this season while leaving the door open to a return down the line.

In terms of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, who played a starring role in Season 3, he is currently held in stasis in a secure facility, with it unclear for now whether he will make his way into Season 4.

What Will Happen in The Boys Season 4

Prime Video

Showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed Season 4 will, at least in part, revolve around Butcher and Homelander's fight over Ryan who was last seen with his crazed supe father at the end of Season 3.

Homelander appeared to realize in a terrifying moment to close last season how he could get away with anything in the eyes of the public, leaving the question of just how unhinged he may go in Season 4 as he looks out for his son.

Meanwhile, in terms of Butcher, the leader of the Boys just found out he is dying due to his overuse of Temp V with just over a year to live. But as he opted not to tell anyone of his diagnosis, that secret will likely unravel across Season 4.

Another major plot point for Season 4 comes with the rise of congresswoman Victoria Neuman - a supe with the power to kill anybody in an instant. With Neuman now on the path to the White House and the Vice Presidency, she will undoubtedly be a threat to Vought and the Boys alike.

The Boys Season 4 has already been confirmed to bring in two new superheroes with Sister Sage and Firecracker, along with introducing a new Black Noir. These supes could all be taking up positions on the Seven, as the team was only left with Homelander, A-Train, and the Deep after Season 3.

It's unclear if any of the events of Season 4 will spin out of the upcoming Gen V spin-off which will dive into a new group of young superheroes at Vought's Godolkin University School of Crimefighting in an X-Men-inspired series will all the outrageousness of The Boys.

Who Does Jeffrey Dean Morgan Play in The Boys Season 4?

The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan comes as the biggest and most exciting addition to the cast of The Boys Season 4. Butcher actor Karl Urban offered a peek at Morgan's mysterious character on the set of the upcoming season as he celebrated the end of production, with the mystery man suited up to perfection.

Instagram

Exactly who Jeffrey Dean Morgan will play in Season 4 remains under wraps at this time. However, the biggest rumors and theories have him playing Tek Knight - The Boys' parody of Iron Man - who was referenced several times before in past seasons of the Amazon superhero series.

Is Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy in The Boy Season 4?

Prime Video

During the Season 3 finale, Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy was beaten down by his superhero son Homelander and The Boys. After his devastating loss, Soldier Boy was taken away by Grace Mallory and left sedated in a secure facility, leaving his Season 4 return chances somewhat uncertain for now.

The decision to keep Soldier Boy alive makes it clear The Boys team is leaving the door open to his return, but whether that will come in Season 4 is anybody's guess. But whenever he does return, there will undoubtedly be plenty of chaos to come as he didn't exactly depart on great terms with either The Boys or The Seven.

Regardless, fans will see Soldier Boy at least once more later this year as the veteran hero will officially return for a cameo in the upcoming Gen V spin-off, as confirmed by Ackles - via TikTok user thehufflepuffhunter - during a Supernatural panel at Creation New Orleans in Louisiana:

“Soldier Boy pops up for a brief moment in this new spinoff, ['Gen V']. In fact, there’s a few cameos from the mothership that come into this spinoff, and my little bit there was heavily [improvised].”

Will The Boys Season 4 Be the Last?

Prime Video

The Boys Season 4 will release just a short while after the brand-new college spin-off Gen V, indicating Amazon has aspirations to continue expanding this world further, and not to bring it to an end anytime soon.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has already all but confirmed on Twitter that The Boys will be back for Season 5, stating how the Season 4 finale is "not the series finale" and promising "there will be more:"

"Cause you're asking! We've been shooting since late August. I'm here to prep & direct the Season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more! Most importantly, S4 premieres... at some point in the future in our discernible reality."

So, while Amazon has yet to formally renew The Boys for Season 5, with Kripke seemingly still on board to continue and the show still being a hit with fans, Season 4 almost certainly won't be the last.

The Boys Season 4 has yet to set an official release date but is expected to arrive in early 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.