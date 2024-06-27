The Boys Season 4, Episode 5 is here, and with it comes a big convention held by Vought, which opens the door to some familiar faces making an appearance.

The fourth episode of the new season ended with Erin Moriarty's Starlight losing her temper against Firecracker and beating her to a pulp on stage in front of live cameras. Just a few yards away, Butcher somehow also mysteriously wiped the floor with Shaun Benson's Ezekiel.

Cast, Characters, and Actors of The Boys Season 4, Episode 5.

Here is the talented cast bringing to life over two dozen characters who make an appearance in The Boys Season 4, Episode 5

Chace Crawford - The Deep

Amazon

Chance Crawford plays the Deep, the least valued member of The Seven by everyone around him—for good reason, too.

Deep can breathe underwater, talk with marine life, and swim fast. He's currently having a rough time after being kicked out of Crime Analytics by Sister Sage.

The Deep is far different from Crawford's icon role as Nate Archibald in over 100 episodes of Gossip Girl.

Matthew Edison - Cameron Coleman

Amazon

Matthew Edison is Vought's Fox News-esque newscaster, and Cameron Coleman does a fantastic job nailing the role.

He's sleazy and ethically questionable, so he fits right in with the company. Cameron also has a unique relationship with Ashley, Vought's CEO, who is his Dom.

Edison is also seen in Fortunate Son, Murdoch Mysteries, and Mama.

Antony Starr - Homelander

Amazon

Antony Starr's Homelander made waves last week with Episode 4 with his performance following his gleeful slaughter of those who experimented on him when he was a child.

Though, it's hard to tell if that little outing will truly cure Homelander from his crippling need for love and approval.

For now, the evil Superman character remains a loose canon and a terrible influence on his son, Ryan.

Many will know Starr from his stint on Banshee, but he also appears in Cobweb, Wish You Were Here and Without a Paddle.

Susan Heyward - Sister Sage

Amazon

New to the show is Susan Heyward's Sister Sage, the smartest person on the planet. So smart, in fact, that the only way to calm her racing mind is to give herself a frontal lobotomy.

She's currently hard at work as Vought's real CEO behind the scenes, trying to plug up a leak that's sprung from within their party lines.

Some of Heyward's other credits include roles in Delilah, Vinyl, and Hello Tomorrow!

Jack Quaid - Hughie Campbell

Amazon

While Jack Quaid's Hughie Campbell doesn't have powers, he still manages to be an integral part of The Boys.

Currently, he has his hands full with his father's medical issues, who just got a surprise shot of Compound V, which promptly woke him up from his coma.

While Quiad's character may not like superheroes in The Boys, the actor himself voices Superman in My Adventures with Superman.

Rosemarie DeWitt - Daphne Campbell

Amazon

Rosemarie DeWitt plays Daphne Campbell, Hughie's long-lost mom who abandoned her son when he was six because she had found herself suicidal at that stage in her life. For her, the only way out was to leave.

Before dropping into a coma, Hugh Campbell placed Daphne in charge of his advanced directives.

DeWitt previously starred in Lessons in Chemistry, La La Land, and Poltergeist. She will next appear in the upcoming horror film Smile 2.

Simon Pegg - Hugh Campbell

Amazon

Simon Pegg's Hugh Campbell has always had a close relationship with his son, but for some reason, he felt Hugh wasn't the right pick to be in charge of his advanced directives.

After getting a shot of Compound V, Hugh woke up from his coma, just barely skirting death.

Some of Pegg's biggest movies include Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End.

Erin Moriarty - Starlight/Annie

Amazon

Erin Moriarty is Annie, or as she still has to begrudgingly go by, Starlight. The hero finds herself constantly on edge as Valorie Curry's Firecracker publically targets her with hateful rhetoric as she sets her audiences against the former member of The Seven.

The situation reaches a tipping point when Starlight loses it and beats up Firecracker live on camera.

Annie has the ability to take in nearby electrical energy and create blinding lights with it.

Audiences can also spot Moriarty in From Now, The Miracle Season, and Monster Party.

Valorie Curry - Firecracker

Amazon

Firecracker, played by Valorie Curry, is another new member of The Seven brought in by Sister Sage.

Currently, it seems her only job is to rile up the alt-right and turn public opinion against Starlight—which she's doing a bang-up job of so far.

Her superhero powers are not too impressive, as she can shoot off small firecrackers from her fingertips. To make up for additional firepower, she also carries a pistol on her.

Curry previously had a powerhouse performance as Emma Hill in the old Fox series The Following and is also a lead character in the video game Detroit: Become Human.

Laz Alonso - Mother's Milk

Amazon

Laz Alonso brings Mother's Milk (MM) to life and is the new leader of The Boys, which now works alongside the government.

Currently, his patience for Butcher's antics is at an all-time low. But, despite that, the duo keeps ending up on missions together.

Alonso also had parts in Robot Chicken, My Dad and Bounty Hunter, and Avatar.

Frances Turner - Monique

Frances Turner is Monique, Mother Milk's ex-wife, who previously dated Todd—before his Homelander obsession was revealed (and he subsequently died).

Needless to say, she is extremely fed up with superhuman stuff.

Turner recently played Barb in Amazon Studios' Fallout and had key roles in The Man in the High Castle and New Amsterdam.

Liyou Abere - Janine

Amazon

Liyou Abere plays Janine, MM and Monique's daughter.

She's at that rebellious age, and it doesn't help that she's taking the wrong lessons from her father's example.

Abere is also seen in Locke & Key, Odd Squad, and Blue's Clues & You.

Karl Urban - Butcher

Amazon

Butcher is on the brink of death due to his Temp V abuse in Season 3, but that’s not stopping Karl Urban’s crass anti-hero from doing his best to get Ryan away from Homelander before he bites the dust.

Oddly enough, it seems that Butcher has genuine remorse and guilt for all the awful things he’s done throughout the show’s run.

CHANGE Urban has also portrayed iconic characters in Star Trek, The Lord of the Rings series, and Judge Dredd.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan - Joe Kessler

Amazon

Joe Kessler joins The Boys Season 4 as Joe Kessler, a former acquaintance of Billy Butcher. Fans are still waiting for the show to shed more light on their past.

At the very least, his goals align with The Boys, though he hopes to train Ryan to fight against his father, Homelander, one day.

Morgan also played the infamous Negan, who made quite the mark on The Walking Dead franchise. He also previously worked with The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke on Supernatural in its early seasons.

Tomer Capone - Frenchie

Amazon

Tomer Capone plays Frenchie, and he just made an explosive choice: he told his new romantic interest, Colin, that he’s the one who killed his family all those years ago.

Needless to say, Colin wasn’t too thrilled about it.

To make matters worse for Frenchie, his relationship with Kimiko is notably strained.

Capone has also been involved in projects such as Fauda, One on One, Fullmoon, and Charlie Golf One.

Karen Fukuhara - Kimiko Miyashiro

Amazon

Kimiko Miyashiro is no longer the only member of The Boys with superpowers, but she remains mute—something she’s actively working on.

While her connection to Frenchie is strained right now, she’s also left juggling the reappearance of Rising Sun and all the trauma the terrorist organization left her with.

She can also be seen in Suicide Squad, Bullet Train, and The Boy and the Heron.

Jessie T. Usher - A-Train

Amazon

A-Train, played by Jessie T Usher, grows tired from his life at Vought and is always being pushed and pulled around by Homelander. Despite that, he remains a reluctant member of The Seven.

His power is having superspeed, which almost killed him due to heart problems in Season 3.

Usher can also be seen in Smile, Dangerous Lies, and MacGyver.

Colby Minifie - Ashley Barrett

Amazon

While Colby Minifie's Ashely Barrett was once the CEO of Voight, and she is technically still from the outside, Sister Sage took over her role and job on the inside.

Now, she's somehow feeling more pressure than she ever has before, as she's trapped in a glass tower with a homicidal Homelander who could kill her at a moment's notice.

Minifie was as terrifying as Virginia in Fear the Walking Dead. Her other onscreen credits include Jessica Jones, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, and Gen V.

Giancarlo Esposito - Stan Edgar

Amazon

Giancarlo Esposito is back as Stan Edgar, former CEO of Vought, who was betrayed by his adopted daughter, Victoria Neuman. Thanks to her, he was thrown in prison—a better alternative than what might have happened otherwise.

The famous actor portrayed the iconic villain Gus Fring in Breaking Bad. He can also be seen in MaXXXine, Abigail, The Mandalorian, and many more.

Claudia Doumit - Victoria Neuman

Amazon

Claudia Doumit's Victoria Neuman is the second biggest antagonist in the series, behind only Homelander. This makes perfect sense since she's trying to get the highest seat of power in the United States and can pop a man's head with a thought.

Currently, the wider world doesn't have any idea Neuman is a supe—a supe who also happens to be hiding a virus that can kill anyone with Compound V running through their blood.

Fans can also spot Doumit in Bernadette, Timeless, and a brief appearance in Gen V.

Cameron Crovetti - Ryan

Amazon

Cameron Crovetti's Ryan is the biological son of Homelander and Becca (Butcher's late wife), who inherited his father's superpowers. While the child is currently aligned with Homelander, Butcher hopes he can find a way to pull him out of the psychopath's Influence.

Crovetti's resume includes some massive projects, such as The Gray Man, Big Little Lies, and Boy Kills World.

P.J. Byrne - Adam Bourke

Amazon

P.J. Byrne's Adam Bourke remains the sleazy pseudo-marketing and filmmaking powerhouse in The Boys universe. Previously, he made a brief appearance in Gen V.

The actor can be seen in Babylon, Big Little Lies, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Conni Miu - Bonnie

Conni Miu

Conni Miu plays a Production Assistant under Vought named Bonnie, who P. J. Bryne's Adam Bourke consistently harasses.

Miu recently appeared in A24's Priscilla, where she played Sandy.

Derek Wilson - Tek Knight

Amazon

Tek Knight returns following his appearance in Gen V, and Derek Wilson's performance doesn't miss a step. While his time in Episode 4 is brief, expect the character to pop up again before the season is done.

Think of Tek Knight as a suped-up Sherlock Holmes with a desire to hump anything with a hole.

Wilson can also be spotted in Future Man, Preacher, and Birds of Prey.

Omid Abtahi - Sameer Shah

Omid Abtahi

Omid Abtahi plays Sameer Shah, a scientist close to Victoria Nueman.

Fans might recognize Abtahi from his time on The Mandalorian, Fear the Walking Dead, and City on Fire.

Maddie Phillips - Cate Dunlap

Amazon

Hot off her super-powered prison break in Gen V, Maddie Phillips' Cate Dunlap is back and looking better than she did following her arm getting blown off by her former friend Marie.

After touching someone with her bare skin, Cate's power of suggestion takes over, letting her make people do whatever she says.

Following her attack on Godolkin University, she lost her arm before being saved by Homelander.

Phillips can also be seen in Supernatural, Ghost Wars, and Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Asa Germann - Sam Riordan

Amazon

Sam Riordan is back from his time in Gen V, and Asa Germann's tragic character still looks to have his emotions shut down completely.

Sam is a tad crazy, but at least he has extremely super strength and resistance to go along with it.

The last time audiences saw him, he had just shut off his emotions thanks to Cate's help.

Before Gen V and The Boys, Germann's biggest credit was an episode in Netflix's Monster.

Nathan Mitchell - Black Noir

Amazon

Black Noir has been replaced by new blood; this time, someone who studied theater at Godolkin University. Despite that, the same actor, Nathan Mitchell, remains under the suit.

Mitchell starred in the recent Netflix series Ginny & Georgia and also appeared in Arrow, Supernatural, and iZombie.

Will Ferrell - Coach Brink

Amazon

Will Ferrell is back as Coach Brink, where viewers get more glimpses of what his role is like in the fictional feature film Training A-Train.

Ferrell is most well known for his work on Anchorman or Elf, but he has also appeared in recent movies like Spirited and Quiz Lazy.

The Boys is now streaming on Amazon Studios' Prime Video.

