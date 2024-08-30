The Black Hamptons Season 3 Gets New Update Ahead of Release

An official update to The Black Hamptons Season 3 points to a potential release date following the Season 2 finale.

Season 2 of The Black Hamptons premiered on BET+ in December 2023 and completed its eight-episode run to begin the new year.

The Black Hamptons is a drama series created by Carl Weber that stars Lamman Rucker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and Elise Neal. It focuses on the feud between two affluent families, the Brittons and the Johnsons, in Sag Harbor, New York.

[ Full Cast of The Black Hamptons Season 2 - Every Main Actor & Character Who Appears (Photos) ]

BET+

The creator of The Black Hamptons, Carl Weber, offered an official Season 3 update.

In response to a Facebook comment asking about the series' status, Weber said plainly, "working on it now."

The latest update for fans of the series came with the conclusion of Season 2, which debuted on January 18, 2024. As of writing, there has been no official announcement from BET+ regarding a Season 3 renewal.

However, Weber's recent comment hints toward future casting, production, and plot updates for a potential The Black Hamptons Season 3. Season 1 premiered in September 2022, and Season 2 was released 15 months later.

What Could Happen in a Potential The Black Hamptons Season 3?

In The Black Hamptons Season 2 finale, Episode 8, key tensions come to a head as Moses (Richard Lawson) allows Carolyn (Vanessa Bell Calloway) to gain the conservatorship, hinting at a deeper plan that leaves Carolyn paranoid and uncertain about her safety.

Meanwhile, significant developments include Kimberly's (Jennifer Freeman) cryptic resignation, the younger generation's impactful protest, and a mysterious body washing up on the shore, leaving the fate of Carolyn and others in suspense.

If BET+ follows a similar pattern as the previous renewal, Season 3 could be announced later in 2024 and potentially premiere in early 2025.

The Black Hamptons Season 2 is streaming on BET+.