Meet the Browns star Lamman Rucker returns to lead the cast of The Black Hamptons Season 2.

The Black Hamptons is based on Carl Weber's bestselling book of the same name, and it revolves around the feuds of two families that tackle the distinction between old and new money.

It premiered on BET+ on August 25, 2022, and it was renewed for Season 2 in September 2023.

Every Main Actor & Character in Black Hamptons Season 2

Lamman Rucker - Anthony Johnson

Lamman Rucker

Anthony Johnson (played by Lamman Rucker) is a successful businessman who spearheads his family's quest in the Hamptons to start over.

Interestingly, it is Anthony's act of buying the Peterson property that kickstarted the feud between the Johnsons and the Brittons.

Rucker has an impressive resume of credits, with roles in The Greatest Song, Meet the Browns, and N-Secure.

Vanessa Bell Calloway - Carolyn Britton

Vanessa Bell Calloway

Carolyn Britton plays Vanessa Bell Calloway, a senior member of the Britton family who will do anything to protect her legacy.

When Anthony purchased the Peterson property, Carolyn was not a fan of his decision, leading to her plan to ruin the Johnson family business.

Calloway is known for her roles in Coming to America, What's Love Got to Do With It, and Daylight.

Elise Neal - Sydney Johnson

Elise Neal

Sydney Johnson is Anthony's wife who supports him through the ups and downs of the family business. The character is played by Elise Neal.

Neal is a veteran actress with over 100 credits. Her previous appearances include Hustle & Flow, Scream 2, Logan, and Money Talks.

Brian J. White - Jeffery Bowen

Brian J. White

Brian J. White brings Jeffery Bowen to life in The Black Hamptons. Jeffery is married to Leslie Britton and is a lawyer who knows all of their family secrets.

Fans may recognize White for his roles in Fosters Law, Monogamy, and Stereoscope.

Karon Riley - Malcom Britton

Karon Riley

Karon Riley plays Malcom Britton, Carolyn's son and Martin's brother who holds a mysterious secret.

Riley previously appeared in projects like Ambitions, Saints & Sinners, and Marry Me for Christmas.

Mike Merrill - Martin Britton

Mike Merrill

Mike Merrill's Martin Britton is Carolyn's other son who is also a powerful figure in the local town.

When his son Jesse is arrested by Sergeant Lane during the early moments of Season 1, Martin contacts the sheriff to tell the officer to let him go.

Merrill has credits in All American, BMF, and Finding Happy.

Blac Chyna - Karrin

Blac Chyna

Karrin (played by Blac Chyna) is Sydney Johnson's sister and Anthony's sister-in-law. The character's first appearance may have indicated that there is a long-standing conflict between Anthony and Karrin.

Chyna's previous notable roles include Women of the Jury, Viscious Affair, and Secret Society 2: Never Enough.

Aaron D. Spears - Sergeant Lane

Aaron D. Spears

Sergeant Lane is an officer of the law who intervenes when a brawl breaks out during a party in Season 1, Episode 1. The character is played by Aaron D. Spears.

Lane is new to the area, and it appears that he initially isn't aware that the Brittons and the Johnsons basically run the Hamptons.

Spears' most famous role so far is portraying Justin Barber for over 300 episodes in The Bold and Beautiful. The actor also appeared in Being Mary Jane, Blue Hill Avenue, and Babel.

Daya Vaidya - Vanessa Britton

Daya Vaidya

Daya Vaidya is part of The Black Hamptons cast as Vanessa Britton.

Vanessa is Malcom's ex-wife who is trying to rekindle her relationship with her ex-husband. Carolyn tells her that, to do that, she needs to seduce Anthony Johnson so that she can help her reunite with Malcom.

Superman & Lois fans may recognize Vaidya for her role as Peia in Season 3. The actress also portrayed Jen Kowski in Bosch.

Cameo Sherrell - Leslie Bowen

Cameo Sherrell

Cameo Sherrell is Leslie Bowen in The Black Hamptons. Leslie is Jeffrey's wife, a member of the Britton family, and a real estate agent who is aware of their desire to purchase the property that Anthony Johnson is eyeing for.

Sherrell has credits in The Haves and the Have Nots, Silent Screams, and Inner Journey.

Jennifer Freeman - Kimberly

Jennifer Freeman

Jennifer Freeman plays Britton family member Kimberly who is tasked by Carolyn to look into Jeffrey Bowen's work and why Leslie chose to not tell them about Anthony Johnson's interest in the property.

Freeman is known for her roles in You Got Served, Johnson Family Vacation, and My Wife and Kids.

RonReaco Lee - Bobby Boyd

RonReaco Lee

Bobby Boyd (played by RonReaco Lee) is a Season 2 newcomer in The Black Hamptons.

Boyd is a middleweight boxing champion who has a moniker called "The Beast."

Lee is known for his past roles in First Wives Club and Queens.

Blue Kimble - Christopher

Blue Kimble

Christopher is Carolyn Britton's attorney whom she hired to do everything in his power to keep her husband, Moses, in jail. The character is played by Blue Kimble.

Kimble's most recognizable role is playing Andrew Whiteside in Ruthless. The actor also appeared in Monogamy, Being Mary Jane, and The Rookie.

Richard Lawson - Moses Britton

Richard Lawson

Richard Lawson's Moses Britton is the family patriarch whom Carolyn betrays in Season 2.

Lawson is a veteran actor known for his roles in For Colored Girls, Poltergeist, and Streets of Fire.

Steven Williams - Alexander Cora

Steven Williams

Joining the Season 2 cast to meddle with the complex clash between the Brittons and the Johnsons is a billionaire named Alexander Cora. The character is played by Steven Williams.

Williams has credits in The X-Files, Jason Goes to Hell, and It.

Horace Dodd - Aries Cora

Horace Dodd

Horace Dodd plays Alexander Cora's son, Aries Cora, in The Black Hamptons Season 2.

Dodd previously appeared in Mayor of Kingstown, Narcos: Mexico, and Grown-ish.

Niki Taylor - Alyssa

Alyssa (played by Niki Taylor) is Vanessa Britton's sister and a famous chef in the Hamptons.

The Black Hamptons is Taylor's first notable acting credit.

Thomas Calabro - Eli Bradshaw

Thomas Calabro

Thomas Calabro brings Eli Bradshaw to life in Season 2. Bradshaw is a real estate mogul who uses the clash between the two families as an opportunity to take over the Hamptons.

Calabro is known for his roles in Melrose Place, The Last Ship, and The Bay.

Flex Alexander - Lojack

Flex Alexander

Lojack, aka Devin, is an informant who tries to obtain intel for Sydney Tech. The character is played by Flex Alexander.

Alexander previously appeared in Snakes on a Plane, One on One, and The Hills Have Eyes 2.

Jessica Obilom - Adora

Jessica Obilom

Jessica Obilom's Adora is a famous artist who has ties to the Hamptons.

Obilom has credits in Stuck with You, Trafficked, and Grand Crew.

The Black Hamptons Season 2 is now streaming on BET+.