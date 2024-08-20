Here's When Reacher Season 3's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

Reacher fans are ready for Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video, as new information suggests a potential release date.

The show’s renewal came swiftly, with confirmation that Season 3 was already in production before Season 2 premiered on Prime Video in December 2023.

A January update revealed that Season 3 will be based on Lee Child’s seventh Reacher novel, Persuader, promising an exhilarating new chapter for the enigmatic protagonist.

In April, Jennifer Salke and Alan Ritchson announced that Ritchson would soon return to Toronto to complete filming for Reacher Season 3.

When Will Reacher Season 3 Be Released?

Reacher

Reacher Season 3 began production in Toronto in January 2024, with Alan Ritchson returning as the titular character.

Prime Video confirmed the new season's source material (Persuader) and hinted at a thrilling plot, while details on its release date remain unconfirmed.

In Persuader, Reacher goes undercover to save an informant held by a former foe, resulting in a moral conflict after he witnesses a violent kidnapping. Maria Sten will reprise her role as Frances Neagley, and Ritchson will also serve as an executive producer for the new season.

Anthony Michael Hall joins this season as Zachary Beck, a successful businessman and single father who owns a rug import company. Described as formidable, Beck is suspected by Reacher and his team of hiding a more sinister operation behind his business.

Hall told The Direct in an exclusive interview earlier this year that filming last "until July," and he added that he had been working on the series well before the reported January start date:

"We'll shoot until July, I am actually done in June but they’ll shoot until July. So yeah it’ll literally be a year that Season 3 took because of the strike and everything."

In addition, Ritchson hinted that filming for Reacher Season 3 might be complete, as he has begun transforming for a new role in the film Motor City.

He shared an Instagram video showcasing his physical changes for the upcoming project, suggesting that his work on Reacher is likely finished.

Season 1 of Reacher premiered in February 2022, with Season 2 beginning roughly 22 months later in December 2023.

According to TVLine, Reacher Season 3 is expected to premiere in early 2025. Although an official release date hasn't been announced, Alan Ritchson's recent hint at completing filming suggests an early 2025 launch is most expected.

However, it also wouldn't be surprising if Prime Video premieres Season 3 in December 2024 - mirroring Season 2's December 2023 debut - in an attempt to emulate the success of the second season.

Reacher Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Read more about other popular Amazon Prime Video series:

Fallout Season 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Full Cast of Batman Caped Crusader Cast - Characters List With Spoilers (Photos)

The Boys Season 4 Reveals Why Homelander Is Evil

Invincible Season 3 Gets Promising Release Update from Actor & SDCC