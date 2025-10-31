The Batman 2 Adds Award-Winning Star Wars Talent That Sets Up an Exciting Sequel Change

The Batman: Part 2 recruited an award-winning Star Wars talent that could signal an exciting sequel change. Production has yet to begin on the highly anticipated sequel, but the hype continues to be high for Robert Pattinson's DC hero. While The Batman 2 experienced multiple delays to its release date, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn saw no problem with those developments, noting that the sequel was delayed for a good reason because director Matt Reeves needed time to finish it "in the way he wants."

Reeves is already ramping up preparations for the sequel's production, slated for sometime in Spring 2026, with him teasing that The Batman: Part 2 will break new ground for characters within the Batman mythos. With the script receiving high praise from the cast ahead of filming, things are looking up for the sequel, and a thrilling new update has made it even better.

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) shared that The Batman: Part 2 is adding Emmy-winning Andor production designer Luke Hull. The Star Wars talent is best known for abandoning The Volume in favor of building real sets.

The Batman (via Corridor Crew) used The Volume during its production, with it being used in pivotal scenes, such as Batman and Catwoman's rooftop confrontation and the shot of Robert Pattinson's hero carrying a wounded civilian during the aftermath of the Gotham flood.

The Batman

Hull's inclusion as the production designer for The Batman: Part 2 could mean that the sequel will feature more practical sets, which is a significant change and an added boost, as it could provide more authenticity to Reeves' already grounded take on Gotham.

Hull's other notable credits include HBO's Chernobyl, Howards End, and Fortitude.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman is confirmed to be set just "a few weeks after" the events of 2024's The Penguin. The movie will reunite the core cast from the first film, led by Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis. The Batman: Part 2 is set to premiere in theaters on October 1, 2027.

How Andor's Production Designer Can Improve The Batman 2

Warner Bros.

Luke Hull's involvement in The Batman: Part 2 is an exciting way to showcase more of Gotham's grittiness and push the franchise's immersive world-building to the forefront. Aside from creating more practical sets, the upcoming sequel will benefit from Hull's narrative-driven philosophy, which indicates that every set he builds has a deeper meaning in relation to the film's story and character development.

This is what Hull did to Andor Season 2, specifically when designing Ghorman. Speaking with Deadline in August 2025, Hull reflected on styling and using real-world influences in developing what Ghorman would look like, using the French Resistance and Turin and Milan as "reference points" for the planet's design:

"Though it’s canonical, we’ve never been there…Suddenly it came into focus, the Ghor are more Italian, they’re more French. I was using Turin and Milan as reference points. Obviously, there’s the kind of French Resistance vibe, which I think also comes from costume and things like that. The palette was very based on Travertine, a stone that you find quite a lot in Italy."

Hull's passion and thorough evaluation of blending real-world authenticity could benefit an already-established Gotham, making it more expansive and relentless when showcasing the new chief villains' lair, while also adding depth to familiar locations like Penguin's new home base as the top kingpin and Bruce Wayne's Batcave.

All in all, Hull's involvement in The Batman: Part 2 has the potential to elevate the franchise even more, not just in the design aspect, but also in the sequel's more profound exploration of its story and characters.