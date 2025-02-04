Teresa Ruiz's Weight Loss Spotted by 'Mo' Season 2 Viewers Following Actress' Stunt Training

Mo actress Teresa Ruiz had fans talking as some recent stunt training seemingly resulted in noticeable weight loss for the TV star.

Ruiz has been a part of the Mo cast since the show's first episodes, appearing as Mo's ex-girlfriend Maria, who—despite dating a new guy—still cares about the show's titular hero.

The hit Netflix comedy recently debuted its second (and final) season on the platform, sending Ruiz and co. off with an emotional and hilarious swan song.

Why Does Teresa Ruiz Look Different in Mo Season 2?

Mo

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed Mo star Teresa Ruiz looks a little different in Season 2.

Audiences who think Ruiz may have lost weight since Season 1 of the hit Netflix comedy would be right. The actress notably participated in high-intensity stunt training after the first season's release, which resulted in her rebuilt physique.

According to posts on the star's official Instagram page, she started the training regime in January 2024; however, what she was training for remains unknown.

Since then, the only projects she has filmed have been Mo Season 2 and the second season of the Mexican heist drama Bandidos.

Mo Season 2 was filmed for much of April 2024 (via Instagram), and it seems highly unlikely the work was being done for the fairly down-to-earth emotional comedy.

It is possible that the actress started intense training for Bandidos, or perhaps it was for personal reasons, such as maintaining a higher level of physical fitness.

Ruiz previously talked about her fitness inspirations, drawing influence from all over the place, including some of her past co-stars.

While working on Father Stu with actor Mark Wahlberg, she looked up to the former Boogie Nights star for the passion and effort he put into his body as he partook in intense dieting and fitness practices.

"That was very very admirable to watch," she told CineMovie in 2022, describing the process of watching Wahlberg gain weight for his role as the real-life pastor Father Stuart Long:

"He gained all that weight. In the beginning, even I did the water fast. We did days of water fast to prepare for the movie, and it was just water, and then there was fasting, and there was a lot of very constrictive dieting. And then he began the process of gaining weight. That was very very admirable to watch but also a tough experience on set."

Ruiz can next be seen in the upcoming crime thriller The Blue Mauritius, where she will star alongside Free State actress Nicola Breytenbach.

Mo Season 2 (now streaming on Netflix) is just one of the streamer's big-name titles coming to the platform in 2025.