Rumors about popular social media star Tanner Fox have fans worried about whether he is alive.

Tanner Fox is a highly-successful YouTube personality who has over 10 million subscribers on his channel there along with 3.7 million followers on TikTok.

Some of his videos have tens of millions of views as fans see him going on wild and sometimes dangerous excursions. These include his own music video, him picking his sister up from school in a Lamborghini, and multiple videos with him performing gravity-defying stunts.

What Happened to Tanner Fox?

Tanner Fox

A video from TikTok user @m0nkeybals has viewers worried about the status of popular social media personality Tanner Fox, with fears that he might not be alive.

The video shows a simple green pasture area next to a building but includes the following caption:

"It’s crazy how Tanner Fox is [skull emoji] but we all focused on Donald Trump rn. We’re stuck in the manipulation."

As of July 28, the video has nearly 75,000 likes. More importantly, it leaves fans concerned about Tanner Fox's current whereabouts.

This is especially true considering he has not posted on YouTube since November 2022, Instagram since March 2023, and TikTok since November 2022.

Thankfully, fans can feel some sense of relief, as Fox has been seen posting on his Snapchat account as recently as July 28 with multiple stories on the day.

Where Is Tanner Fox Now?

Speaking with Roman Atwood on the Impaulsive podcast, Tanner Fox opened up about why he has not been active on his social media channels in such a long time.

Fox admitted that he had a drug problem for about a year and a half, specifically getting into mushrooms (shrooms) and psychedelics. While he stayed clean in the time after that 18 months, his experience with drugs had a major effect on his well-being:

"Yeah, we’ll talk about it on here. I got like heavily into shrooms, like psychedelics. For probably a year and a half, I was doing it like five times a week. I haven’t in like eight or nine months, but yeah, I got into that s*** pretty heavily, and I like lost my mind for a while."

When asked about the timeframe of when he started doing drugs, Fox admitted it was "a bleeding part in the middle" of his run on YouTube that came shortly before he stopped making videos:

"It was kinda like a bleeding part in the middle of it. Like it kind of assisted both I think, YouTube stopping and then that starting."

The bottom line of this story is that Tanner Fox is alive — he has simply taken a break from social media content to focus on his well-being after his drug issues.

As of writing, he has not announced if or when he will return to social media.

