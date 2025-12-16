The MCU's 2025 Movie Slate Just Got Beat By Superman (And 6 Other Surprising Films)

James Gunn's debut DC Studios film, Superman, officially secured the No. 1 position on IMDb's Most Popular Movies of 2025 list. This ranking, conducted through the platform's proprietary MOVIEmeter, a metric based on actual page views and searches by IMDb’s 250 million monthly visitors, provided a clear picture of how 2025's biggest releases were received.

While Superman grossed over $600 million worldwide following its July summer release, its true victory was cementing the successful launch of the new DC Universe. The real headline, however, was the glaring disparity between the DC flagship and Marvel Studios’ 2025 theatrical slate. The list’s popularity tracking excluded two of the MCU’s biggest releases: The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Captain America: Brave New World, which failed to crack the Top 10. This is despite both films posting solid, multi-hundred-million-dollar box office results.

The only Marvel Studios entry to chart was the anti-hero team-up, Thunderbolts*, landing at the No. 8 spot. Ironically, Thunderbolts was the MCU's worst-performing film at the box office in 2025, but it seems to be the most well-received Marvel film of the year. This dynamic illustrates the challenges Marvel has faced this year. To make matters worse, Fantastic Four: First Steps did terribly on streaming.

2025 Films That Outperformed Marvel Studios' Releases

Superman

Warner Bros.

James Gunn’s highly anticipated and ultimately successful reboot of the Man of Steel franchise, starring David Corenswet, fully lived up to its monumental expectations and cemented itself as the most talked-about film of the year, according to IMDB's rankings. The movie, which officially launched the new DC Universe, was praised by critics and audiences alike for its optimistic tone and focus on Superman's intrinsic humanity, contrasting sharply with prior cinematic interpretations.

Released in July, the film earned a worldwide gross exceeding $616 million. This proved that a new, hopeful approach to the iconic hero could dominate both the box office and the cultural zeitgeist, sustaining online interest from its first trailer debut through its year-end streaming availability.

Weapons

Warner Bros.

Zach Cregger, the breakout director of Barbarian, delivered a massive sophomore hit with the original horror-mystery feature, Weapons. Weapons captivated audiences with its shocking narrative twists and unsettling R-rated atmosphere, becoming an instant word-of-mouth phenomenon after its August release.

Surpassing a global box office take of $268 million on a moderate budget, its phenomenal success demonstrated the public’s strong appetite for new, non-franchise horror concepts.

The film’s high placement on the popularity list reflects the continuous online discussion, fan theories, and intense debate that surrounded its complex plot throughout the latter half of the year.

Sinners

Warner Bros.

Ryan Coogler’s visionary Southern Gothic horror-drama, Sinners, secured a place not just in the top ranks of popularity but also in the conversation for major awards. Starring Michael B. Jordan in a compelling dual role as twin brothers confronted by supernatural evil, the film garnered immense critical acclaim for its nuanced exploration of interracial dynamics, Black spirituality, and Southern regional identity. It earned a prestigious spot on the American Film Institute’s (AFI) Top 10 Films of the Year list.

With a strong worldwide gross of approximately $367 million, the film's consistent popularity shows the deep, lasting engagement generated by its deep themes and masterful direction.

One Battle After Another

Leonardo DiCaprio

Acclaimed auteur Paul Thomas Anderson delivered a cinematic event with this politically charged revolutionary saga, One Battle After Another. The nearly three-hour epic, featuring a career-defining performance by Leonardo DiCaprio, was a massive draw for cinephiles and serious filmgoers.

Its high-ranking position is indicative of the power of prestige filmmaking to command discussion. This is especially true among film enthusiasts who drive search traffic related to its complex themes, historical fidelity, and eventual high-profile run throughout the entire awards season into early 2026.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Universal Pictures

The highly anticipated return to the world of dinosaurs in Jurassic World Rebirth proved that the Jurassic franchise maintains formidable global drawing power. This new chapter, focusing on an intrepid team securing DNA samples from colossal creatures across the globe, was a huge summer spectacle that pulled in a robust worldwide gross exceeding $868 million.

The film’s IMDb ranking shows its immense brand recognition and continuous global fan appeal. This strong appeal easily makes it one of the year's biggest box office earners.

Frankenstein

Netflix

Guillermo del Toro’s unique and beautifully realized gothic interpretation of the classic Mary Shelley novel, Frankenstein, was one of the few Netflix Original Films to secure a significant theatrical window. Del Toro’s distinctive visual style and commitment to practical effects, combined with an acclaimed ensemble cast, generated massive excitement for Frankenstein.

The project’s strong performance on the popularity chart showcases the director's appeal and the high level of engagement surrounding his passion projects, proving that even a literary classic can become a modern digital obsession when helmed by a beloved filmmaker.

Happy Gilmore 2

Netflix

Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 comedy classic with Adam Sandler returning to his iconic role, secured a spot among 2025's most popular films due to its massive, undeniable surge of fan-driven curiosity. Although the film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics upon its July release, its nostalgia factor translated into record-breaking viewership on Netflix, registering the highest-rated first weekend for any Sandler-led movie on the platform.

This film demonstrated the power of a legacy sequel, eclipsing the online traction of most Marvel releases, which is surprising given the size of the MCU online community. Is this a signal of Marvel's dominance waning? Only time can tell.