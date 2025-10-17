Leonardo DiCaprio's 95% RT Film Just Dethroned the Best Movie of 2019

Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another officially took the box office crown from 2019's best film. Currently legging out in theaters, the critically acclaimed dramedy boasts a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score and shows no signs of slowing down. With impressive box office holds and major awards buzz, DiCaprio's newest project is shaping into one of the year's biggest cinematic triumphs.

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another surpassed Bong Joon Ho's Parasite at the domestic box office, marking a major milestone for one of the best films of 2025. Over its third weekend, the film earned a solid $6.7 million, a strong 38.7% drop from the previous weekend despite losing over 500 theaters, including all IMAX screens, to Tron: Ares.

That brings its domestic total to $54.5 million, just enough to dethrone Parasite, which topped out at $53.8 million in North America in 2019. While Anderson's film now claims that domestic edge, it still trails Parasite globally.

Bong's Best Picture-winning phenomenon grossed $262.5 million worldwide, including $71.4 million in South Korea alone. One Battle After Another, one of Warner Bros.' biggest releases this year, currently stands at $138 million globally, $83.5 million of that from international markets. This makes it the highest-grossing film of Anderson's career.

With strong legs and awards season buzz, the film could push $200 million worldwide, depending on sustained word-of-mouth and its eventual digital rollout.

One Battle After Another marks Paul Thomas Anderson's tenth feature film, and it's being celebrated as one of his most accomplished works to date. Critics praised its gripping direction, bold message, and powerhouse performances from Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, and breakout star Chase Infiniti.

With rave reviews and some box office momentum, the film quickly emerged as an early Oscars frontrunner. It is expected to contend in over 10 categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and multiple acting nominations.

Does the Box Office Impact Awards Season?

Warner Bros.

While One Battle After Another quietly stuck around at the box office, its steep $175 million budget means it will likely finish its run without turning a profit. Still, financial success isn't always the determining factor in a film's awards trajectory.

Post-COVID, the Academy's Best Picture winners have varied wildly in domestic box office performance, from Oppenheimer's $330 million juggernaut run to Anora's modest $20.4 million and Everything Everywhere All at Once’s breakout $77.1 million.

If anything, Anora's victory proves that critical acclaim and strong narrative resonance can outweigh raw ticket sales, though Oppenheimer showed how a blockbuster can also dominate awards season.

In 2025, Sinners emerged as the year's biggest box office success among likely Best Picture contenders, grossing $278.5 million domestically. Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to dominate the global box office, with decent odds of being nominated for Best Picture as well.

Ultimately, box office popularity can raise a film's profile. However, it isn’t everything, and One Battle After Another's critical acclaim and growing awards momentum could still carry it all the way to a Best Picture win.