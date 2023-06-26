Every Superman Actor In The Flash Movie (Full List)

The Flash's exploration of the DC Multiverse allowed the film to highlight several Supermen from alternate Earths.

One of the main stories in the Ezra Miller-led movie is finding Superman after the titular hero goes back in time to save his mother and finds himself in a whole new world. Instead of finding the Man of Steel, Barry Allen, his younger self, and Batman ended up saving Sasha Calle's Supergirl.

Supergirl had a significant role in The Flash movie, helping the team to try and stave off the impending attack from General Zod and the evil Kryptonians.

The Flash Movie Featured 4 Superman Actors

Aside from pushing Supergirl to the forefront, The Flash still paid tribute to Superman with appearances from four actors who have played (or almost played) the role in DC history.

Here's every Superman actor who appeared in the movie.

1.) Henry Cavill

After a string of rumors capped off by his eventual departure as DCEU's Superman, Henry Cavill still made his presence felt in The Flash.

The movie's opening sequence explained Superman's absence in the Justice League's mission to save the day in Gotham City, with a clip showing the DC hero using his heat vision to seal off an erupting volcano in Guatemala.

More so, the actor's likeness also appeared in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in one of the film's final chrono ball sequences inside the Speed Force.

2.) George Reeves

George Reeves' iteration of Superman briefly appeared during the sequence where different universes are clashing. The scene showed a brief clip from the universe of the 1950s Superman TV series featuring Reeves' DC superhero.

However, a good chunk of fans are against the appearance of the actor in the movie, noting that The Flash premiered on the anniversary of the day Reeves committed suicide, seemingly because of his Superman role.

On June 16, 1959, Reeves committed suicide after suffering from depression for allegedly not being able to find work outside of his Superman role.

Reeves served as the second actor in history to portray a live-action Superman. The actor made his debut in 1951's Superman and the Mole Men, which eventually led to the Adventures of Superman TV show in 1952.

3.) Christopher Reeve

In a surprising turn, Christopher Reeve's Superman appeared alongside Helen Slater's Supergirl during the Speed Force sequence.

However, The Flash showed the universes of Reeve's Superman and Nicolas Cage's Superman colliding, leading to heavy speculation that both universes are now destroyed.

While this might end up being unlikely, the Multiverse's existence proved that the possibilities are endless, and Reeve's Superman could still exist in a different universe.

Reeve's iconic portrayal of the DC hero started with 1978's Superman. The film's success led to three sequels and even a Supergirl spin-off.

4.) Nicolas Cage

While the actor's cameo was leaked early, Nicolas Cage's version of Superman was also included in The Flash's Speed Force sequence.

In the character's notable appearance, Cage's Superman was seen fighting a giant alien spider before his universe clashed with the world of Reeve's Superman.

Cage almost portrayed Superman back in the '90s in the Tim Burton-directed Superman Lives movie that was ultimately canceled.

The Flash is playing in theaters worldwide.