7 Best Superheroes Who Have Never Been Used in the DC Movies

With James Gunn at the helm, DC Studios is coming out of the gates swinging. Already, Superman, Supergirl, the Green Lantern Corps, and Batman are roaming around the DC Universe, delivering their own brands of justice. However, in the grand scheme of things, all of them are old news, especially as far as live-action iterations go.

The fun of partnering up with someone like Gunn is that he brings characters that nobody has ever heard of into the fold and turns them into household names. Just look at the Guardians of the Galaxy, who are more relevant than ever, thanks to their spectacular trilogy of films. Gunn replicated the formula with The Suicide Squad and Creature Commandos, but the characters that appear in those projects are more bad than good, and there are enough anti-heroes in the genre already.

What DC needs to do to stand out is identify heroes that have a lot of meat left on the bone for the big screen. And as it turns out, there are plenty of them, all of whom have the chance to take the DCU to new heights.

Best DC Superheroes That Have Yet To Star in a Movie

Green Arrow

DC Comics

Of course, Oliver Queen isn't starved for attention. He led The CW's Arrowverse for the better part of a decade, teaming up with the likes of Supergirl and the Flash to save his city. However, he acted more like Batman than his comic book counterpart on the small screen, leaving the door open for a more faithful adaptation on the big screen.

Green Arrow is DC's take on Robin Hood, taking from the rich, including himself, and giving to the less fortunate. He also has a great comedic side to him that rarely leaves the pages of DC Comics. The Emerald Archer deserves a chance to prove himself in a movie, especially as past attempts to get him there have fallen short.

Zatanna

DC Comics

Magic is such an important part of the DCU. Whether it's Shazam or Doctor Fate, numerous heroes owe their power to the mystical. But Zatanna may be the best of them, and she continues to wait patiently for her opportunity.

The daughter of renowned magician Giovanni Zatara, Zatanna follows in her father's footsteps, traveling the world and impressing folks with her stellar act. She also finds time to use her powers for good, teaming up with the likes of the Justice League and Sentinels of Magic. If that doesn't scream movie character, nothing does.

Beast Boy

DC Comics

The Teen Titans hold a special place in many fans' hearts due to the success of the animated shows that follow the youthful team. No matter how DC tries to push Cyborg and his tragic backstory, though, the truth is that he's not the heart of the team. That honor goes to Beast Boy, who would do anything for his friends.

The live-action series Titans did its best to bring Gar Logan to life. Unfortunately, the challenges that come with a TV budget forced the show to nerf Beast Boy, so he fought mostly in human form. Putting him in a movie will fix that issue, as he'll have more transformations than he knows what to do with.

Red Hood

DC Comics

Jason Todd is easily the most controversial Robin in DC history. The readership was so fed up with him in the '80s, in fact, that they voted to kill him off. But Jason returned better than ever, adopting the Red Hood moniker and carving out his own path, away from Batman's influence.

Like Beast Boy, Red Hood appeared in HBO Max's Titans. However, the show didn't last long enough to complete his redemption arc. By seeing his story unfold on a larger platform, audience members can come to appreciate how complex a character Red Hood is and how capable he is of doing plenty of good.

Raven

DC Comics

This list is starting to look like a roll call for the Titans, but there's a good reason for that. Despite being arguably DC's second most important team, Robin and co. have yet to receive their own movie. One is in the works at DC Studios (via Screen Rant), though at least one member of the lineup doesn't need her friends to make an impact.

Raven has it far tougher than her teammates, as she's the daughter of the demon Trigon, who has a tendency to come to Earth every so often and wreak havoc. It's always up to Raven to make the sacrifice play, which makes her an incredibly tragic figure. With the DCU in need of a big bad, Trigon is as good an option as any, as his presence would mean Raven finally gets her due.

Plastic Man

DC Comics

Every superhero universe has its fair share of wacky characters that seem like they aren't good for much. Plastic Man certainly fits into that category, especially because there's never been a movie to say otherwise. Well, when Patrick O'Brian finally does get his chance, he's going to shock the world.

Unlike most silly heroes, Plastic Man isn't a goody-two-shoes. He had a rough childhood that led him to a life of crime, falling in with a crew that didn't care whether he lived or died. But a run-in with a vat of chemicals changed everything, as Plastic Man eventually learned that saving people was as much of a thrill as cracking a safe.

Static

Warner Bros. Animation

DC has plenty of underrated series in its library, including Green Lantern: The Animated Series and Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Few of them can hold a candle to Static Shock, which premiered on the WB in 2000. Not only did the series honor the superhero genre's best qualities, but it also delivered engaging social commentary that remains relevant today.

Following his success in the animated space, Virgil Hawkins built a solid foundation in the comics, growing into one of DC's premier heroes. He's yet to take his talents to the movies, though, and rights issues may be to blame. Once those get worked out, the sky is truly the limit for Static.