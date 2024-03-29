Five superhero movies are left to release in 2024 from Marvel, DC, and more, and The Direct has ranked them by their widely varied excitement levels.

2024 was once poised to be a record-breaking year for the superhero genre with more Marvel movies than ever set to hit theaters. But following a slew of delays, notably to Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts, that will no longer be the case.

This comes as DC will be taking something of a year off from massive blockbusters as James Gunn prepares to launch the new DCU in 2025 with Superman following the release of the DCEU's final movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in 2023.

2024's Five Remaining Superhero Movies, Ranked by Anticipation

So far, superhero fans have been treated to just one movie in 2024 with Madame Web, marking the latest entry in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The superhero flick landed with not a thud but a whimper in February as Dakota Johnson's debut as Cassandra Webb hit theaters with poor reviews and as a box office disaster.

Across the rest of 2024, there are five superhero movies still remaining to release, and The Direct has ranked them by excitement level:

5.) The Crow

Lionsgate

Moviegoers often forget the superhero genre expands beyond just Marvel and DC, and one of those hailing from elsewhere in the comic book space is The Crow. This anti-hero is coming back to screens this year in a new reboot starring Bill Skarsgård that will reboot 1994's The Crow, which was led by Brandon Lee.

The Crow, aka Eric Draven, is a musician who was resurrected to avenge the deaths of him and his fiance Shelly Webster, played by FKA Twigs.

It's safe to say anticipation is running high to see the Crow back on screens, especially with the talent of Bill Skarsgård behind it. That said, as many are less familiar with the Crow than the iconic Marvel and DC characters, it is hard to place the 2024 reboot any higher on this ranking.

The Crow hits theaters on June 7, 2024.

4.) Kraven the Hunter

Sony Pictures

After the divisive releases of Morbius, Madame Web, and two Venom flicks, anticipation is running low for anything new from Sony's Spider-Man Universe. But alas, the studio will introduce another villain-turned-anti-hero into its Spider-Manless Spider-Man universe this year with Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven.

The British actor has described his Kraven as a "protector of the natural world" and an "animal lover," which is certainly a strange direction to take Marvel's most famous hunter. Naturally, this has many afraid Sony will repeat its past mistakes in turning a famous villain into more of a hero as he takes the lead.

The movie does boast a stacked cast of Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, and more. Kraven will even be joined by more Spider-Man villains with the Foreigner, Rhino, and Chameleon.

Kraven the Hunter hits theaters on August 30, 2024 after a massive delay from October 2023, which will hopefully have led to some improvements.

3.) Venom: The Last Dance

Sony Pictures

Edging its way just above Aaron Taylor-Johnson's debut in Sony's Spider-Man Universe is Venom: The Last Dance. Despite mixed reactions to the previous movies, Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock has accrued a strong following over the years that will culminate this year as his tale comes to a head with Venom 3.

Very little is known regarding the premise of The Last Dance, but set photos have showcased Hardy in the same outfit as the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene after his short-lived trip across the Multiverse to the MCU.

The franchise newcomers of Juno Temple, Clarke Backo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor will join Hardy. The latter is rumored to play the movie's villain Orwell Taylor, the leader of a group called the Jury who will be hunting Brock and Venom.

Some are also still holding out hope for Spider-Man connections and an appearance from Tom Holland or Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker which has slightly raised excitement, but the chances of either showing up appear slim.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25, 2024

2.) Joker: Folie à Deux

Warner Bros.

DC rocked the movie world in 2019 with Joker, which offered a fresh and unique take on the Batman villain played by Joaquin Phoenix and directed by The Hangover's Todd Phillips. As such, expectations are high for the duo to ignite the same spark once again this year with Joker: Folie à Deux.

Folie à Deux will mark a major departure from the 2019 original as the sequel, which will take place largely in Arkham Asylum, will instead be a musical. And Phoenix's Arthur Fleck will be joined by another load of crazy for Joker 2 as Lady Gaga enters the picture as the iconic love interest Harley Quinn.

The flick boasts plenty of talent after Phoenix took home the 2019 "Best Actor" Academy Award for his Joker performance and Lady Gaga received a "Best Actress" nod for A Star Is Born the previous year.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4, 2024.

1.) Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios

The MCU has been a mainstay of superhero culture for over a decade, so when Marvel Studios only has one offering for the year, you can bet it will be one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The hype is only further raised when the movie in question is Deadpool 3, the sequel to two hugely popular superhero flicks.

Not only is Ryan Reynolds returning to lead the way with more of his classic humor and wit as Wade Wilson, but Hugh Jackman is making a comeback as Wolverine. The mutant duo is set to go on a Multiversal adventure in which they will encounter Loki's TVA and more familiar Marvel faces.

Beyond its stacked cast and the promise of exciting cameos, Deadpool & Wolverine has plenty of excitement behind it from MCU diehards. The threequel will have huge implications for the ongoing Multiverse Saga as it lays the groundwork for the next two Avengers blockbusters, including Secret Wars.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, 2024.