British musical artist and dancer FKA Twigs will be bringing one major character to life in the 2024 remake of The Crow, and the film's first official trailer finally confirmed who she will be playing.

Aside from starring in dozens of music videos, Twigs was also credited in Shia LaBeouf's Honey Boy, and David Gutnik's Brighton Beach (which was supposed to be released in 2020 but is still on the shelf at Spotlight Pictures).

After Lionsgate acquired the rights to The Crow and revealed that a remake was in the works from director Rupert Sanders, it was also confirmed that Twigs would have some sort of role in the film alongside Bill Skarsgard.

Who Is FKA Twigs Playing in The Crow?

The first official trailer for the 2024 remake of The Crow was finally revealed on March 14 via Lionsgate's YouTube, giving fans some more details on what to expect from the upcoming title, teasing the similarities it will have with the original 1994 movie, and also the differences between those two.

The trailer made it seem like 2024's The Crow will follow the same plot as the original movie, based on a comic series by author James O'Barr.

This means that FKA Twigs, who will be playing Shelly Webster, will have just as crucial a role in the remake as lead actor Bill Skarsgard.

The trailer confirmed that, like the original, Skarsgard's Eric Draven and Twigs' Shelly will be in a romantic relationship that seems as though nothing can bring it down.

However, as shown around the 30-second mark, Shelly's past will come back to haunt both her and Eric, resulting in their deaths.

Their deaths, specifically Shelly's, will be the spark that will send Eric on his revenge-fueled rampage against the group of people who killed both him and Shelly.

However, it seems as though this 2024 remake of The Crow will depict the events in a bit of a different way than the 1994 original film.

For example, this trailer makes it seem as though Shelly and Eric are just killed via suffocation in their apartment, while in the original, the former is sexually assaulted as she is forced to watch Eric be thrown from the window, where he is killed from the impact.

Shelly then survives long enough to be taken to the hospital but eventually succumbs to her injuries there.

The 2024 remake also makes it seem as though Eric will be resurrected almost immediately after he is killed, as he wakes back up in his apartment in the shown footage.

In the 1994 movie, a full year passes before Eric is resurrected by the spirit of the crow, and it is important to note that both he and Shelly are buried in that adaptation, which doesn't seem to be the case here in the remake.

How Much Screen Time Will FKA Twigs Have in The Crow?

As previously mentioned, FKA Twigs' character is just as important, if not more important than anyone else in the film.

Obviously, a strong case could be made for Skarsgard's Eric since he is the one who will be resurrected and go on the bloody rampage of revenge and violence, but none of that would even happen if it weren't for Shelly.

If the 2024 remake is anything like the original movie, Shelly will have quite a bit of screen time at the beginning of the film.

The trailer for 2024's The Crow does make it seem as though Shelly and Eric's relationship will be explored in-depth before they are tragically killed, so it is reasonable to expect that Twigs will have a fairly large amount of screen time.

As shown in the trailer, even after Shelly is killed, she will still be present in the film. It appears she is in a sort of limbo state (when she is sinking in the water) between the world of the living and the world of the dead.

As Eric enacts his revenge, the film will likely continue cutting back to this otherworldly realm, giving FKA Twigs even more of a presence on-screen.

It also seems there will be plenty of flashback scenes in this movie centered around Eric and Shelly.

For example, one shot showcases Shelly dancing around a fire with some people who are probably friends with her and Eric.

Another shot features Shelly looking at Eric amongst a group of people, teasing that that is the first time the pair ever met.

All the footage of FKA Twigs can be watched in the trailer below:

The 2024 remake of The Crow will be released in theaters on June 7.