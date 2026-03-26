Longtime DC Comics Writer Criticizes James Gunn's 'Stupid' Supergirl Portrayal: 'Why Bother Seeing it?'

Longtime DC Comics writer Chuck Dixon took aim at director Craig Gillespie’s upcoming Supergirl movie, specifically its tone and characterization under DC Studios co-head James Gunn. Dixon, known for his extensive work on Batman, Nightwing, and other DC properties, didn’t hold back in his reaction to recent promotional material for the film.

His comments came over three months after the release of the first Supergirl trailer, with the film slated to hit theaters on June 26. That trailer depicts the Kryptonian, played by Milly Alcock, with a more cynical and reckless edge than Superman and the Supergirl television series starring Melissa Benoist. The shift has already sparked debate among fans, and Dixon’s blunt critique has only intensified that conversation.

Chuck Dixon Slams Supergirl’s Tone & Trailer

DC Studios

In an interview with Fandom Pulse, DC comic book writer Chuck Dixon directly criticized both the film’s tagline and a key line from the trailer. He argued that the creative direction misunderstands what makes the character compelling, calling the approach "stupid" and questioning why audiences would connect with a nihilistic version of Kara Zor-El. His remarks quickly gained traction online due to their unfiltered nature and his long-standing history with DC Comics.

Dixon didn’t mince words when addressing the Supergirl film’s tagline, "Truth. Justice. Whatever." In particular, the writer took issue with what he sees as a fundamental misreading of the character:

"It’s stupid. Your idea of making us connect to this character is that she’s a nihilist?”

That criticism extended to a moment in the trailer where Supergirl contrasts herself with Superman, claiming she sees "the truth" while her cousin sees "the good in everyone." Dixon interpreted that line as part of a broader trend he strongly opposes:

"More girl boss bullshit. She has to be better than Superman because she’s a girl, right? Stupid men. Stupid men who are the primary audience for movies like this."

He also criticized the trailer’s visual style and perceived lack of stakes, arguing that the footage suggests a protagonist who is never meaningfully challenged:

"The trailer (which looks like it was shot through a jar of piss) shows that she always wins and is never challenged by anything. So why bother seeing it?"

While some fans agreed with Dixon’s harsh assessment online, others pointed out that introducing Kara at such a bleak point in her life gives her ample room for character growth. Either way, Dixon's words reflect a wider skepticism from some fans who feel modern adaptations are straying too far from traditional portrayals.

DC’s New Supergirl Direction Explained

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The upcoming Supergirl film, written by Ana Nogueira, is expected to adapt elements of comic writer Tom King’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which presents Kara Zor-El as a more hardened and disillusioned character. Unlike Superman, who grew up on Earth with a stable upbringing, this version of Supergirl endured significant trauma before arriving on the planet.

James Gunn previously emphasized this distinction through Kara's brief appearance in 2025’s Superman, which established Supergirl's contrast with her cousin's optimism. The tagline and trailer dialogue appear to lean heavily into that idea, framing Kara as someone shaped by harsher experiences and a more cynical worldview.

This tonal shift aligns with Gunn’s broader plans for the DC Universe reboot, which aims to differentiate its characters more clearly while exploring new thematic territory. If executed well, that contrast between Superman and Supergirl could add meaningful depth to the DCU. But if it comes across as forced or overly cynical, it may reinforce the exact criticisms Dixon is raising.

Ultimately, the strong reaction from a veteran DC writer underscores just how closely fans and creators are watching this reboot. With Supergirl set to potentially serve as a pillar of the new DCU, its reception could signal whether Gunn’s creative direction galvanizes the audience moving forward or further divides it.