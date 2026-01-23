Milly Alock's Supergirl Gets Glowing First Review From DC Veteran

More than five months before her movie's release, Milly Alcock's Supergirl has already received her first glowing review from one of the most respected names in the DC world. Alock's Girl of Steel is set to lead her own film, coming to theaters this June, marking the second big-screen blockbuster coming from the new interconnected DCU.

Fans recently received a first tease of the character/movie in a debut trailer, but how the title will actually turn out remains a massive mystery. Longtime DC writer Tom King recently shared his thoughts on what he's seen from the upcoming Supergirl film, and, at least according to the renowned comic creator, things are looking good.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Uncencored Nerds podcast, King revealed that, from what he has seen, Alcock "shines" as Supergirl in the 2026 blockbuster. "She's the absolute embodiment of [the character]," he added:

"She’s the absolute embodiment of Supergirl. Otto Binder’s original Supergirl, and the Supergirl Bilquis Evely and I put together. She shines in the role."

King has some idea of what a Supergirl should look and sound like, having been involved in several DC Comics projects centered on the character over the years. Most notably, the DC veteran wrote the acclaimed Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic series, which DC Studios' Supergirl movie is directly based on.

This comes following reports that the movie had been undergoing test screenings over the past few months. In December 2025, it was reported that Supergirl had been shown in some form, with Alock garnering a similar level of praise from those in attendance.

Insider Daniel Richtman also chimed in on the quality of the movie in the past, saying he's "heard nothing but good things" about the project.

Supergirl is set to kick off DC Studios' theatrical year on June 26. The second film on the DCU slate is set to follow Alcock's super-powered cousin of Superman as she embarks on a revenge quest across the stars. Alcock leads the movie, which also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, and Jason Momoa.

Can Supergirl Live Up to the Hype?

DC Studios

To say that fans are excited about Supergirl would be a Kryptonian-sized understatement. Not only is it finally bringing Kara Zor-El to the big screen in her first solo film since 1984, but it is also following up on the much-celebrated foundation set up by 2025's Superman.

However, hearing little things like these most recent quotes from Woman of Tomorrow writer Tom King will do wonders for fans, perhaps worried that it can live up to the hype.

From what has been officially revealed so far, it seems that at least Alcock's performance as the movie's central hero will be solid. Thus far, the character has popped up in an epic cameo in James Gunn's Superman movie, a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in Peacemaker, and, of course, the Supergirl trailer itself. Every one of these appearances has felt perfectly Supergirl.

As for the movie itself, there is some pedigree behind it that could spell good things. I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is helming the project, with a script from Ana Nogueira.

While Nogueira is not a household name (yet), DC Studios seems to see the value in her. She has already been greenlit to write a Wonder Woman movie script for the studio, as well as a Teen Titans project. Sure, this is not an outright declaration of the quality of Supergirl, but DC appears impressed enough in her work on the film to have her do more within the DCU playground.