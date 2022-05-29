Star Wars Visions Reveals Major Change for Season 2

Disney and Lucasfilm ventured out from the traditional style of Star Wars when the first anime project within the franchise was released last year on Disney+ - Star Wars: Visions. The series consists of nine short films that are anywhere from 13-22 minutes long and told in an anthology manner, which means that none of the episodes tie into any of the others. Instead of releasing each short on a weekly basis like the other Star Wars and MCU Disney+ projects, all nine episodes of Visions were released at once.

After the show was released, it received praise from both critics and fans alike. Many people were surprised to see it do so well, and the majority of hardcore fans immediately expressed interest in there being a Season 2. Previous reports stated that a second season was already in the works and could come out as soon as Fall 2022. The possibility of characters and storylines from Season 1 being continued in Season 2 was also mentioned, and the show's executive producer, James Waugh, even stated at one point that Visions' characters may cross over into other mediums in the future.

Star Wars Celebration was always deemed as the most likely spot for there to be an announcement regarding Season 2 of Star Wars: Visions. On the final day of the convention, a panel did take place and treated fans with not only an official announcement of Season 2 but also with confirmation that it would include a wider variety of cultures.

Visions Volume 2 to Feature More Cultural Influences

At Star Wars Celebration, reporter Eric Geller revealed via Twitter that Season 2 of the anime series Star Wars: Visions was officially announced and is set to be released on Disney+ in Spring 2023.

Season 1 was an anthology-style show that took place in all different time periods throughout the galaxy's history. The stories, however, aren't canon, and Volume 2 is expected to follow the same format as Volume 1.

Season 1 was made by different Japanese anime developers, meaning that each episode contained many influences from that style of filmmaking. Volume 2 of Visions will reportedly branch out and include cultural influences from other countries around the world, such as Spain, Ireland, and India.

The Appeal of Star Wars: Visions

Anime is one of the biggest filmmaking styles in modern pop culture. TV shows such as Attack on Titan and Berserk have shaped the entertainment industry in a number of ways, so it felt like it was only a matter of time before the style made its way into a popular American franchise like Star Wars.

One of the most appealing aspects of Season 1 of Visions was that it was a true anime, developed completely by Japanese studios such as Trigger and Science Saru. It included many cultural influences and many viewers were able to see just how influential the style of filmmaking is.

Now that it has been confirmed that Season 2 will be made by studios based out of other countries, Visions will now represent a wide variety of cultures on a grand scale. Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises in entertainment history, especially now that they are under the Disney umbrella, so this show is a great way for other filmmakers, studios, and cultures to get recognized by a larger audience.

Season 1 of Star Wars: Visions is available to stream on Disney+, and Season 2 is set to be released in Spring 2023.