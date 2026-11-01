Star Wars Announces Ryan Gosling's Starfighter Character Will Appear In 3 Spin-offs Before Lucasfilm Even Releases His Movie

Ryan Gosling's Star Wars movie isn't even close to coming out yet, and there are already several spin-off books planned, including his character. Star Wars: Starfighter is Lucasfilm's next theatrical journey after The Mandalorian and Grogu brought the famous franchise back to the big screen (for the first time in seven years) earlier this year. But many fans left disappointed, while others weren't interested from the start and never made it out to a movie theater. Disney and Lucasfilm hope that all changes with director Shawn Levy's Starfighter, and part of its push into pop culture, could come from a set of spin-off books featuring Gosling's new hero.

Those spin-offs are three children's books from Penguin Random House, all starring Kade Auberon, the name of Gosling's new Star Wars character.

What's exciting about these short stories is that they are expected to hit shelves on April 20, 2027, more than a month before Star Wars: Starfighter kicks off Memorial Day Weekend on May 28. This makes the upcoming slate of books the first real look fans will get at Kade's adventure ahead of the movie.

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According to the official listings, each one follows Kade, described in the official synopses as "a rogue with a mysterious past," as he's swept up in a perilous, galaxy-spanning adventure that could seal his fate. Typical Star Wars stuff.

The big difference with these spin-offs is reading level, with the youngest fans getting Rumble with the Rock Pirate, a Little Golden Book hardcover for ages two to five. Risk and Reward is a full-color paperback storybook for ages three to seven, while Rock Pirate Adventures is a Step 3 Step into Reading leveled reader for kids ages five to eight.

Two of the three also name-drop a mysterious Rock Pirate, and Rumble with the Rock Pirate suggests Kade will come to blows with whoever (or whatever) that turns out to be. There's a chance that these books will give fans a type of backstory for Kade that will not be seen in Starfighter.

Targeting younger audiences isn't much of a surprise, given Star Wars' generational nature, and a new era of fandom required to keep up the franchise's hopes and dreams. Also, it seems like Kade will be helping protect his young nephew in the movie, so everything about Starfighter thus far seems family-friendly, like most Star Wars films. However, for Star Wars novel enthusiasts, these spin-offs aren't the next Heir to the Empire.

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The spin-offs aren't the only Starfighter books on the way, either. Technically, the first one on shelves will be Art of Coloring: Star Wars: Starfighter, a 128-page coloring book with 100 images arriving March 23, 2027.

Outer Rim Outcasts, a Step 2 Step into Reading book for ages four to six, launches alongside the spin-offs on that April 20 date as a broader introduction to the movie's heroes and villains. This will likely be another good look at Matt Smith and Mia Goth's characters, who are the expected antagonists in Starfighter.

The global publisher DK is also releasing Star Wars Starfighter Ultimate Sticker Book on May 4 (no coincidence there) with more than 200 stickers and movie photography for kids ages five to seven.

Release day itself brings two more from DK: DK Super Readers Level 3 Star Wars Starfighter, a 48-page reader for ages eight to 10, and the 176-page Star Wars Starfighter Visual Dictionary from Lucasfilm Story Group veteran Pablo Hidalgo, which will feature new art, behind-the-scenes images, and photos of the film's characters, costumes, and props. A look behind the curtain before Levy's play even begins.

Finally, in typical Star Wars fashion, fans can relive the whole movie when Delilah S. Dawson's official novelization arrives on June 22, 2027, which could include cut scenes, similar to The Rise of Skywalker book.

While all of these book confirmations are nice to see, helping grow the lore of Gosling's entrance in A Galaxy Far, Far Away, it would also be nice to get an official trailer soon.

When to Expect the Star Wars: Starfighter Trailer

While it's interesting that these young-reader spin-off books are happening, Star Wars fans really want to see an official look at this movie, especially since all indications point to Starfighter being good. Star Wars is not in a great spot; its return to theaters was a dud, and its live-action Disney+ content seems to be coming to a close after Ahsoka Season 2.

Regardless, there actually is a Starfighter trailer, but it was only shown to a limited group at D23 back in August. The trailer has leaked online, but those were quickly taken down, and plenty of descriptions do a great job of creating a picture of what fans can expect next summer.

The trailer's official online debut probably won't come until Super Bowl LXI, airing on ABC, ESPN, and Disney+ in February 2027. There's an outside chance it comes out in December ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, getting it in front of millions of eyeballs this holiday season, but that's also a bit early for how Disney normally markets these movies.