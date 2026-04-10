Star Wars’ Mandalorian Movie Gives Lucasfilm the Perfect Chance to Reverse Grogu’s Major Luke Skywalker Decision

When The Mandalorian Season 2 ended with Grogu leaving with Luke Skywalker, it felt like the beginning of something huge. A powerful Force-sensitive being guided by one of the galaxy's greatest Jedi meant the possibilities were endless. Then The Book of Boba Fett arrived, and it all quickly unraveled.

In "Chapter 6" of The Book of Boba Fett, titled "From the Desert Comes a Stranger," Luke gives Grogu a difficult choice to pick between Yoda's iconic lightsaber and continue Jedi training or the beskar chainmail armor Din Djarin had forged for him and return to the Mandalorian. In the season finale, we see Grogu arrive at Peli Motto's hangar wearing the armor, and that was that. The lightsaber stayed behind.

As emotionally satisfying as that was, it was also one of the most debated decisions in recent Star Wars storytelling. Fans saw this as Grogu being forced to take one particular path. The Jedi don’t allow external attachments and are loyal to the Jedi way. Grogu couldn’t choose that side because it basically meant he'd have to abandon Din, which wasn’t an option given how much they love each other. Now, with The Mandalorian & Grogu hitting theaters on May 22, Lucasfilm has the opportunity to revisit that choice and give Grogu the chance to embrace both worlds equally.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Can Reverse Luke Skywalker's Ultimatum

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Looking back at that scene in "Chapter 6," the premise of Luke's ultimatum wasn’t wholly accurate. He framed it as a strict binary choice. It felt like Grogu had to choose his kind and become a Jedi or choose the armor and abandon his natural destiny. He isn’t given a third choice, which, arguably, there was.

Over a thousand years before the events of The Mandalorian, a Mandalorian named Tarre Vizsla became the first of his people ever inducted into the Jedi Order. He rose to the rank of Jedi Knight and, during that time, forged the Darksaber, the eye-catching black-bladed lightsaber introduced on screen in The Mandalorian. It comes with a Beskar hilt and is unlike any weapon in the galaxy. It's basically a perfect blend of two powerful cultures.

After some time, Tarre Vizsla returned to Mandalore, united its warring clans, and ruled as Mand'alor. He was both a Jedi and a Mandalorian, a combination that would be perfect for Grogu since he still has Force instincts despite choosing the Mandalorian armor.

Luke's framing of the choice Grogu had to make was borne out of his archaic training. Luke is an old school fella, and Old Republic Jedi doctrine demands total detachment from family, culture, and identity. Funny enough, that doctrine is the same one that contributed to Anakin Skywalker's fall, and Luke himself broke it when he refused to abandon his father. He knew the rules were flawed, but he conveniently forgot that lesson when it came to Grogu.

But there's a perfect opportunity to resolve all this drama properly. The upcoming film picks up after The Mandalorian Season 3, with Din and Grogu enlisted by the New Republic to deal with scattered Imperial warlords threatening a fragile galaxy.

The official synopsis describes Grogu as Din's apprentice, which means a more mature arc for Grogu and less baby stuff (hopefully). Grogu needs to be a more capable fighter in this film and not just a passenger. He's shown his capabilities already by using the Force, but he could embrace his Jedi side even more by wielding a lightsaber.

An official poster from a few years back, released ahead of The Mandalorian Season 3, depicted Grogu mid-training alongside Luke Skywalker with a yellow lightsaber. This was an exciting glimpse of something that never fully materialized on screen, but it felt like a promise of Grogu using a lightsaber. The Mandalorian & Grogu could make that a reality.

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But all this doesn’t need to happen instantly in the Lucasfilm movie. It could be built upon gradually as the plot develops, then gain momentum toward the end with Grogu seemingly embracing both cultures. This reverses Luke's stringent proposal of picking just one path.