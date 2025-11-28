Star Wars Officially Unveils Its First-Ever Jedi Clone Trooper Design

Star Wars recently revealed a Jedi wearing clone trooper armor for the first time in canon, and the character wearing it is not someone many would expect. Even though the clone troopers played a major role in the war between the Republic and the Confederacy of Independent Systems (CIS) in the Clone Wars era, the canon Star Wars films and TV shows never actually featured a Jedi in full clone trooper armor. At least, not until now.

A brand-new issue of a canon Star Wars comic (Star Wars #6) was released on October 1, 2025. Notably, it featured Luke Skywalker in full clone trooper armor, marking the first time that a Jedi has donned full clone armor in Star Wars canon, whether it be in a movie, show, comic book, or novel.

Marvel Comics

Specifically, Star Wars #6 occurs during the New Republic era after the events of Return of the Jedi and after the Battle of Jakku. In the issue, Luke puts on the clone trooper armor to fight a battalion of battle droids. The current Star Wars comic run was supposed to fill in the gap between the apparently problematic Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, particularly when it comes to what happened to the original trilogy characters. Ironically, though, Star Wars #6 is almost entirely focused on prequel era content.

Luke is not the only character in the issue who wears the clone trooper armor. Han Solo and a bounty hunter named Beilert Valance also wore their own versions of the armor.

Marvel Comics

Those three characters were featured on the official comic book cover for the sixth issue. They had their helmets removed, but the rest of the armor and the DC-15A blaster carbines that clones always used were present with the original trilogy characters. It is worth noting that the clone trooper armor Luke and the others are wearing in the comic is the Phase 2 armor. Phase 2 armor was most popularly featured in Revenge of the Sith and the final few seasons of The Clone Wars.

It is also worth noting that the clone trooper armor Luke wore in Star Wars #6 appeared to be from clones in the 501st Legion. This legion of clones was directly led by Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars and by Darth Vader during the march on the Jedi Temple as he carried out Order 66.

Marvel Comics

A variant cover for the comic showcased a close-up of the visor of one of the clone trooper helmets, which, in a reflection, also featured battle droids. That cover offered a better look at the exact coloring of the armor, which seemed to confirm that it was armor from the 501st Legion.

Considering the relationship between Luke and Anakin, many Star Wars fans will find it interesting that Luke donned armor from the legion of clones that Anakin led many years before.

Luke and Han putting on the clone armor also seems to be a nod to A New Hope. Many Star Wars fans will remember how Luke and Han put on full sets of stormtrooper armor when infiltrating the Death Star to look for Princess Leia.

As mentioned, this is the first instance in Star Wars canon where a Jedi has put on a full suit of clone trooper armor. It seems almost fitting that Luke Skywalker, the central character of the original trilogy, would be the first to do it. However, there have been other similar instances where clones and Jedi have crossed over regarding their wardrobes.

Star Wars #6 is now available to purchase. It was released by Marvel Comics on October 1, 2025. The next issue in the series will premiere on November 12, 2025.

Notable Times Clones & Jedi Have Worn Each Other's Armor in Star Wars

Jedi have put on pieces of clone trooper armor in Star Wars canon. For example, many Jedi, including Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, had special armor made during the Clone Wars that resembled clone armor. However, it was only shoulder pieces, arm coverings, leg shields, and breastplates. Their faces weren't covered, but they did wear some clone-like armor throughout the series.

Outside of canon, multiple Jedi have donned full clone armor. The two most notable instances of that occurring came in the Clone Wars 2-D microseries (which is available to stream on Disney+).

Lucasfilm

One example of that happening in that series was Jedi Master Saesee Tiin. He was showcased in full clone trooper armor that had been modified so that his horns would still be visible.

Lucasfilm

The other case in that show where a Jedi wore full clone trooper armor was Obi-Wan Kenobi. While facing off against Durge (who is now a canon character), Obi-Wan put on full armor, including the helmet.

In canon, clone troopers have appeared as Jedi, though. First introduced in the French novelization of Revenge of the Sith, clone troopers appeared disguised as Jedi during Order 66 to try to trick Jedi so that they could identify them and kill them.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

This character design was actually shown in Galaxy of Heroes, a game where disguised clones were playable characters.

Lucasfilm

Another example of a Jedi and clone crossover is a character named Jek-14. He has appeared in LEGO Star Wars projects but is not canon. However, he is worth noting as a Force-sensitive clone who wielded a lightsaber.

Marvel Comics

In canon, clones have technically used lightsabers, which provided the visual of someone in full clone armor wielding a lightsaber. Specifically, in an episode of The Clone Wars, Captain Rex briefly used Anakin's lightsaber.

In the future, it is possible that a Jedi could be featured on-screen in full clone trooper armor. However, it has not come to pass just yet, at least not in canon.