Star Wars Omits 4 Major Jedi from 2025 'Refresh Your Galaxy' Campaign

Star Wars' latest promotional campaign, "Coca-Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy," did not include four major Jedi in its limited edition can and bottle designs. After the successful three-day Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan last April, the fun in the galaxy far, far away is far from ending since a custom campaign geared toward the fans is kicking off this July. Coca-Cola maximized the fans' generational love for Star Wars by celebrating the franchise's heroes and villains through specially designed cans and Augmented Reality (AR).

The special campaign of Star Wars and Coca-Cola is built on a strong message saying "the uplifting power of fandom and connection." Iconic Star Wars characters included in the designs are Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Princess Leia Organa. However, upon looking closely at the official list of designs, there are four notable Force users missing from the campaign.

Mace Windu

Star Wars

Perhaps the biggest omission in the "Refresh Your Galaxy" campaign is Samuel L. Jackson's Mace Windu.

The Jedi Knight played a pivotal role in the prequel trilogy, most notably during Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, when he spearheaded the arrest of Emperor Palpatine (before being thwarted by Anakin Skywalker's betrayal).

While Mace Windu's fate is sealed during Episode III, Samuel L. Jackson did reveal in a previous interview that he wants to reprise his Star Wars role someday.

Ezra Bridger

Star Wars

Another notable omission in the campaign is Ezra Bridger, the Star Wars Rebels hero who made his live-action debut in the Ahsoka Disney+ series (where he was portrayed by Eman Esfandi).

After playing a prominent role in the animated world, Ezra is slated to have a crucial presence in live-action after Ahsoka's ending revealed that he is already in the main galaxy after being trapped in a separate one, mostly after his journey in Rebels.

Sabine Wren

Star Wars

As a key player in Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka, Sabine Wren's absence in the "Refresh Your Galaxy" campaign is unfortunate. The character played a pivotal role in exhibiting her Force-wielding abilities in the Rosario Dawson-led Disney+ series, and it would've been an exciting way to further showcase her prominence in the franchise's latest collaboration with Coca-Cola.

Count Dooku

Star Wars

Count Dooku (played by Christopher Lee) served as the main villain of Attack of the Clones before being killed by Anakin Skywalker in Revenge of the Sith. By being killed by Anakin, his death became a crucial step in the Jedi Knight's turn to the Dark Side and eventual transformation into Darth Vader.

Bonus Non-Jedi Omission: Thrawn

Star Wars

Thrawn is perhaps poised to become the Mandoverse's big bad after Ahsoka's ending confirmed that he is back in the main galaxy, threatening the peace that the original trilogy heroes fought hard to achieve.

As a master strategist hellbent on destroying the New Republic and starting his own regime, he is a dangerous foe in the galaxy far, far, away that shouldve been included in the Coca-Cola campaign.

Bonus Non-Jedi Omission: Hera Syndulla

Star Wars

The glaring absence of another Rebel hero like Hera Syndulla is not too hard to notice. As a generational leader and skilled pilot, Hera played a major role in the Rebels' efforts to defeat the Empire (as shown in various Star Wars media outlets like Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka).

Here is a full list of characters that are included in Star Wars and Coca-Cola's "Refresh Your Galaxy" campaign:

Original Taste

Lando Calrissian

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Queen Padmé Amidala

Kylo Ren

Ahsoka Tano

Darth Maul

K-2SO

Boba Fett

Poe Dameron

The Mandalorian AKA Din Djarin

Cassian Andor

General Grievous

Emperor Palpatine

Zero Sugar:

Darth Vader

Yoda

Princess Leia Organa

Anakin Skywalker

Luke Skywalker

Chewbacca

Han Solo

BB-8

C-3PO

R2-D2

Finn

Rey

Grogu

Imperial Stormtrooper

Only available at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort: