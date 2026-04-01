Star Wars Confirms Plans To Fix An Obi-Wan Kenobi Villain Problem

Star Wars will officially fix the one glaring issue fans had with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series in the upcoming Clone Wars sequel. Disney+'s Star Wars prequel spinoff starring Ewan McGregor brought the infamous Inquisitors into live-action, allowing these elite Imperial agents and Jedi hunters to shine in the series. However, they fell short of posing a serious threat because they repeatedly failed to capture Obi-Wan, making them feel like characters who exist only to lose rather than competent threats.

Following the issue of Star Wars fans regarding the Inquisitors' weakened portrayal in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Maul: Shadow Lord, a series that will include the Eleventh Brother and Ahsoka villain Marrok, is set to address that villain concern after supervising director Brad Rau told GamesRadar that the Inquisitors in the 2026 Clone Wars sequel will be more "horrifying" and "creepier than we've ever seen them."

"We talked a lot about [how] we wanted these Inquisitors to be as creepy as possible, creepier than we've ever seen them: horrifying, in fact."

Rau also offered high praise to Marrok's performer, A.J. LoCascio, while noting that this version of Marrok "moves really slowly, like a horror monster:"

"And, A.J. certainly gives us a lot of that in his performance. And the way that we blocked Marrok in particular, if you notice, he moves really slowly, like a horror monster, and then he moves really fast, also like some kind of apparition. And so we just played with all of that fun stuff. It's just too much fun."

Maul: Shadow Lord is set to directly address one of the core frustrations fans had with the Inquisitors, turning from competent but doomed characters into genuinely horrifying and creepy antagonists tasked with targeting Maul for the Empire.

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By leaning toward a more horrifying version, Maul: Shadow Lord has a golden opportunity to showcase why the Inquisitors, like Marrok and the Eleventh Brother, were feared in the post-Order 66 era, restoring their status as nightmarish pursuers rather than prominent jobbers seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi in the galaxy far, far away.

Maul: Shadow Lord is Star Wars' fourth villain show, and it is set to have a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on April 6.

Why Maul's Rivalry With the Inquisitors Is More Compelling

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Aside from the fact that Maul: Shadow Lord will fix Star Wars' Inquisitor problem, Maul's rivalry with these villains feels significantly more compelling than their portrayals in Obi-Wan Kenobi because Maul is in his prime and is a fallen Sith Lord actively rebuilding his criminal empire in the shadows of the early Empire.

Maul's chaotic energy and unpredictability makes him a more dangerous threat for these Inquisitors. Unlike the Jedi, who are bound by their code and may only kill as a last resort, Maul can strike to kill instantly and without hesitation, unbound by any moral restraint or fear of consequence.

The fact that the battles between Maul and the Inquisitors are set in an unpredictable criminal underwold makes it far more intriguing because the seedy, lawless environment of Janix turns every confrontation into a chaotic, high-stakes games where alliances shift instantly. Maul: Shadow Lord's main villain, Brander Lawson, and his troops of law enforcement could instantly join the fight, making it complicated for both sides.