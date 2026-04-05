Star Wars Debuts Darth Maul's First On-Screen Jedi Battle In 6 Years

Fans were given a snippet of footage from Maul - Shadow Lord that showcased the titular character's fight against a Jedi, marking the first time in six years that he has gone up against a Jedi in on-screen combat. Maul - Shadow Lord is the next major project from the Star Wars universe, and many fans are eagerly waiting to be thrust back into the character arc of one of the galaxy's most popular villains when Shadow Lord releases on Disney+ on April 6.

A brand-new clip from Maul - Shadow Lord was shared by IGN via YouTube, teasing a confrontation and a potential fight between Maul and Eeko-Dio Daki, a mysterious Jedi Master who seemingly survived Order 66.

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In the clip (which is titled "Emergency on the Walkway"), Maul can be seen on a walkway on the planet Janix with a group of people at his side. These people appear to be followers of Maul, as at least two of them are Zabraks, the same species as the titular character.

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On the other side of the walkway is Jedi Master Eeko-Dio Daki, who survived Order 66 and is on the run from the Empire, similar to Maul. However, Master Daki has an apprentice named Devon Izara. Devon is a Twi'lek who Maul will be interested in, and she may even become his apprentice and turn into Darth Talon, a character from Star Wars Legends.

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As Maul and Master Daki have a face-off on the walkway, Maul looks up and notices a large group of civilians on a bridge above them. Using the Force, Maul breaks the bridge in half, causing it to fall and putting the citizens in danger.

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It also appears as though, at this point in the series, Maul has Devon captured. Master Daki could be coming to meet Maul to get Devon back. However, Maul's destruction of the bridge forces Master Daki to turn away and use the Force to save the people who are in danger.

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At the same time, it allows Maul to escape from Master Daki and the Janix police force. Notably, Maul seemingly escapes with Devon (read more about Daki's apprentice here), meaning that Daki wasn't able to save her from Maul's grasp. It is also worth noting that Daki makes the conscious decision to save the people on the bridge instead of saving Devon, which could become a major reason for Devon leaving the Jedi Order and turning away from her master, since, technically, he turned away from her first.

Most notably, even though they never duel with lightsabers, this is the first fight between Maul and a Jedi in six years. The last time the character fought against a Jedi character was in the Mandalore arc of The Clone Wars Season 7, when he faced off against Ahsoka Tano on Mandalore.

At that point, Ahsoka had already walked away from the Jedi, so she wasn't technically a part of the Order any longer, but she still actively supports the Light Side of the Force and practices a lot of Jedi techniques and arts.

Marketing material for Maul - Shadow Lord teased that Maul will also be fighting against other Force users throughout the show. For example, he will likely duel the Eleventh Brother from Tales of the Jedi and Marrok from Ahsoka at some point. However, this footage of his standoff with Master Daki is the first time Star Wars has given fans any footage of a fight between Maul and a Jedi since The Clone Wars Season 7.

The full clip from Maul - Shadow Lord can be seen below:

Will Maul & Master Daki Meet Again?

This scene from Maul - Shadow Lord could be the first meeting between Maul and Master Daki in the series, but it undoubtedly won't be the last. Most likely, they will cross lightsaber blades at some point in the season, but it wouldn't be shocking if Maul wasn't the one to kill him.

If Devon does turn to the Dark Side and becomes Maul's apprentice, one of her defining moments and the completion of her turn could be marked by her killing her master at some point in the show.

Master Daki seems to be on the older side. He walks with a cane and has a gravely voice, so he may not be as capable with a lightsaber as he was in his younger years. However, Yoda proved that even beings who are incredibly old can still be formidable opponents.

Master Daki will probably fight with Maul more than once in the upcoming series. Most likely, the two will have roughly the same level of skill, but since Maul appears in other projects down the Star Wars timeline, he will obviously survive.