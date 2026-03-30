2026's Clone Wars Sequel Unveils Official Poster For Main Jedi Character

Maul: Shadow Lord is ramping up its promotional efforts by showcasing a brand-new poster for its main Jedi character, Devon Izara. 2026's Clone Wars sequel on Disney+ is set to bring back Maul as a Force-wielding user and former Sith with a strong vendetta against Emperor Palpatine and the Galactic Empire. Maul is setting up shop on the planet Janix as he seeks power by rebuilding his criminal empire, meeting new allies and enemies along the way, such as a Twi'lek Jedi Padawan named Devon Izara.

Ahead of Maul: Shadow Lord's premiere on Disney+ on April 6, Star Wars officially released a brand-new poster for its main Jedi character, Devon Izara, showcasing the character's design while highlighting her importance to the show's plot.

Disney+

The caption said that Devon Izara is "no ordinary Jedi," and marketing has teased that she could be targeted by Maul as a potential new apprentice who can help him pursue his goals by opposing the Empire. The poster also shows Devon wielding her blue lightsaber with her runaway costume designed to evade the Empire.

Some are even claiming that Devon Izara is actually the Disney era's version of Darth Talon, mainly because of her similarities to the Dark Side user, such as being a Twi'lek with a similar red skin tone and Talon's history as one of Maul's apprentices in the Star Wars Legends canon.

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Devon is clearly on the run from the Empire following the devastating events of Order 66, and Maul could use her vulnerability by convincing her to join his side because they have a common enemy: the Galactic Empire.

Maul: Shadow Lord will finally fill the missing timeline of Maul in the Star Wars era, chronicling what happened to him after escaping from Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex at the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7.

Aside from Devon, Maul will deal with Star Wars' own Commissioner Gordon replacement in the form of Brander Lawson, as well as having a loyal ally by his side in the Mandalorian Warrior, Rook Kast.

Maul: Shadow Lord is set to have a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on April 6.

Why Devon's Main Jedi Role In Maul: Shadow Lord Is Compelling & Dangerous

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Given the official description of Star Wars for Devon Izara as someone who is a "no ordinary Jedi," it is safe to assume that she is conflicted and forced to adapt to a future far different from the one she expected as a Jedi.

By living in secrecy and constantly looking out for herself without a sense of freedom, Maul sees this as an opportunity to seduce her to his side since she sees her as a powerful Force user capable of destroying Imperial forces. If anything, Devon embodies a struggle within her between clinging to Jedi ideals and doing whatever it takes to survive by aligning herself with a sinister villain like Maul.

Maul is giving Devon a huge chance to fight back against the Empire without hiding anymore, but it risks eroding her flawless Jedi training that could push her further to the Dark Side.

Ultimately, if Devon fully succumbs to Maul's influence and falls to the dark side, she could rise as a powerful Sith Lord, a twist that could end up being Maul's greatest mistake since he himself has long abandoned the title and ways of the Sith.