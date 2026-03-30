Star Wars Just Unveiled Its Own Commissioner Gordon (Photos)

Star Wars has seemingly introduced the franchise's own version of Jim Gordon ahead of the release of Maul - Shadow Lord. Star Wars has a lot of characters that are similar in nature to other figures in fiction, but it rarely showcases a character that is seemingly a carbon copy of someone from another universe or franchise. However, it seems as though the creative minds at Lucasfilm thought it would be appropriate for a new Star Wars project to include a Commissioner Gordon-like figure, even though there is no Batman in the galaxy far, far away.

Marvel Comics recently released the first issue of a comic mini-series titled Shadow of Maul #1. The mini-series is supposed to be a lead-in to Maul - Shadow Lord, which will premiere on Disney+ on April 6, and introduces readers to some of the characters who will appear in the upcoming TV show.

Lucasfilm

As pointed out by The HoloFiles, Shadow of Maul #1 is centered around a character named Captain Brander Lawson, who is strikingly similar to Commissioner Jim Gordon from the Batman universe in both physical appearance and character. Captain Lawson has been showcased in the marketing for Maul - Shadow Lord (such as appearing in the show's official trailer), but he has remained a bit of a mystery until now.

Lucasfilm

In Shadow of Maul #1, Captain Lawson is introduced as a police captain on Janix, the planet on which Maul - Shadow Lord takes place. He is also notably a former bounty hunter, so he is rather skilled and experienced when it comes to capturing dangerous figures.

Lucasfilm

Notably, Captain Lawson is leading the charge against crime on Janix while also trying to sniff out corruption in his own police force. This is extremely similar to Jim Gordon in the Batman movies and comics, as Gordon is often showcased as one of the only people in the entire Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) who has not been bribed to look the other way and/or does not directly participate in illegal activities.

Warner Bros.

As mentioned, Captain Lawson also looks rather similar to Jim Gordon. For example, both characters have a similar mustache and short hair. If Captain Lawson put on a tie (which doesn't even exist in Star Wars) and some glasses, he would be almost a carbon copy of Commissioner Gordon.

Marvel Comics

It is also worth noting that Captain Lawson even speaks like Commissioner Gordon. For example, his verbiage in some of the comic panels seems exactly like something Commissioner Gordon would say.

Marvel Comics

Funnily enough, both Captain Lawson and Commissioner Gordon even share a love for coffee. In Shadow of Maul #1, Captain Lawson specifically says, "And I'm not telling you a kriffing thing... until I get some caf." Caf is Star Wars' version of coffee.

Commissioner Gordon has been established as a coffee drinker on multiple occasions. For example, in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, Gordon tells The Joker, "I'm gonna need a cup of coffee." The character is also depicted drinking coffee in all different comic book issues, so that is another thing he and Captain Lawson have in common.

Marvel Comics

Beyond physical similarities, working around a bunch of corrupt police officers, and being coffee connoisseurs, Commissioner Gordon and Captain Lawson also seem to genuinely want to protect their respective jurisdictions.

In nearly every Batman story, Gordon does whatever is necessary to bring justice to Gotham City and protect its inhabitants. In Shadow of Maul, Captain Lawson does the same for Janix.

How Does Captain Lawson Fit Into Maul - Shadow Lord?

Lucasfilm

Lawson appeared in the Maul - Shadow Lord trailer, and it seemed as though he would be going after Maul with everything he has.

Since the comic proved that Lawson aims to keep Janix safe, he will undoubtedly have a major problem with Maul. Maul is menacing enough as it is, but if Lawson finds out who he really is, he will pull out all of the stops.

It is possible that Maul could even try to influence or corrupt Lawson's police department even further. Since Lawson is so disgusted by corruption, that would give him an even bigger problem.

Unless Lawson ends up working directly with the Empire when they arrive in Janix, he likely will not appreciate their presence on the planet, especially since two Inquisitors will be joining the conflict as well. The Empire could create an even bigger disturbance on Janix, which could lead to Lawson's police department becoming even worse.