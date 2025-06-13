Squid Game Season 3 Posters Tease What Will Happen to 8 Main Characters

Squid Game Season 3's new character posters might have revealed the fate of the series' eight main characters, and it's not looking good for most of them. The final season of Netflix's hit Korean thriller drama series will explore the consequences of Seong Gi-hun's (Lee Jung-jae) efforts to lead a rebellion of players against the game's organizers, but he ultimately fails thanks to Player 001's betrayal (who is secretly the Front Man).

After the player uprising was halted, Season 3 is confirmed to continue the games, with Gi-hun returning as a player to try and end it again from the inside. However, the stakes are higher as the players become desperate to survive and win the ultimate crash prize of 45.6 billion won (approximately $31.4 million).

Ahead of Squid Game Season 3's release on June 27, 2025, Netflix released new character posters that may show fans what to expect about the main characters' fate.

Squid Game Season 3 Main Characters & Fates Teased in New Posters

Seong Gi-hun

Netflix

Seong Gi-hun has no direct tagline that could hint at his fate in the final season, but the trailers more or less provided what to expect about the character.

Following the death of his best friend, Jung-Bae (Player 390), in the Squid Game Season 2 finale, it was revealed that Gi-hun is forced back into the game despite leading the uprising, meaning this could be the Front Man's twisted way of punishing him.

The Squid Game Season 3 main trailer also hinted that Gi-hun is one of the game's final players (once again). The Front Man could've orchestrated this as a way to potentially recruit him to stand by his side after proving to him that humanity is a lost cause.

Front Man

"The mask can only hide so much."

As the Squid Game's Front Man, In-ho is the master manipulator behind the games. He raised the stakes in Squid Game Season 2 even more by joining the games as Player 001, forming an alliance with Gi-hun and the other players before betraying them to end the player rebellion.

The description in his character poster might hint that In-ho is hiding some unresolved feelings about the game, which may cement the fact that he is still a complex and fractured man. Squid Game Season 3's promotional materials also appear to tease that his backstory will be further explored, providing fans a hint of how he became the Front-Man in the first place.

His experience in rejoining the games might have even changed him and his perspective about humanity, even if he chose to deny it. This could be crucial in the endgame during his final confrontation with Gi-hun, since seeing the error in his ways could give Player 456 (and the remaining players) a chance to end the games once and for all.

Player 333 (MG Coin)

"Can you outsmart the game?"

Myung-gi (Player 333) is introduced as a former YouTuber, MG Coin, who was caught in massive debt after a crypto scam. He is also the father of Jun-hee's baby (more on that later).

Throughout the first few rounds in Squid Game Season 2, Myung-gi's strategic prowess is showcased, with him being able to survive and outsmart some of the players. He is even the reason why his fiercest rival, Thanos, is not around because he killed him (thus putting an end to one of the game's biggest threats).

However, being smart doesn’t guarantee a win, which could be his downfall in the final rounds.

Player 388 (Dae Ho)

"You can’t outrun the truth."

As a former marine, Dae-ho (Player 388) is one of the most competent players in the game, and he is even part of Gi-hun and Jung-Bae's inner circle during the players' uprising. However, Gi-hun and the others didn't know what he did, which essentially became one of the reasons why the rebellion failed.

Amid the clash between the players and the guards in the finale, he decided not to move forward after he chose not to help his team by not returning to give them more guns. This "betrayal" could refer to the "truth" in the tagline, and it could come back to bite him in Season 3.

Player 120 (Hyun Ju)

"They say the game changes you."

Hyun-ju is a former special forces soldier and a transgender woman who is part of the game. She agreed to join the rebellion because she saw it as a chance to fight back after what the guards and the organizers put them through. This is in addition to seeking revenge for the death of her close friend, Kim Young-mi. However, her involvement came to an end after Front Man's betrayal.

After being on the side of the good guys in Season 2, this tagline could hint that Hyun Ju will embrace her sadistic side and kill as many players as possible to survive.

Player 007 (Yong-sik)

"Hold tight and hope for the best."

Yong-sik (Player 007) is introduced as an immature gambler buried in debt who unexpectedly joins his mother in the games.

Based on his designated tagline, this could hint that he would wing it and hope for the best for the rest of the rounds, even if it means dying just to protect his mom from every threat imaginable.

Player 149 (Geum-ja)

"Mother knows best."

Geum-ja (Player 149) is Yong-sik's mother. She agreed to join the games to help her son settle his debt.

After being surprised that her son joined the game, she worked with him to survive a few rounds, but their luck may run out soon in the final season.

Her tagline means she would do everything for her son, even sacrificing her life for him at some point in the final rounds.

Player 222 (Jun-hee)

"The game doesn’t end so easily."

In a shocking twist in Squid Game Season 2, it was revealed that Jun-hee is pregnant and Myung-gi (Player 333) is the father. Squid Game Season 3's trailer teased a crying baby, strongly indicating that she will give birth sometime in the final rounds.

This means that she could be excused from one of the games. However, this tagline could hint that she will be forced to return at some point in exchange for the safety of her new baby.