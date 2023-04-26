Spider-Man: Sony's Tombstone Villain Actor Choice Reportedly Revealed

Son Pictures is reportedly aiming to include Tombstone as the main villain in El Muerto, and they might already have their top pick for the role.

For better or worse, Sony surprised the world last year at CinemaCon when it excitedly announced an El Muerto Spider-Man spin-off movie. The project would focus on a character with less than half-a-dozen appearances in the comics.

When it comes to the key antagonist for the outing, the studio is rumored to be looking to include the infamous Spidey crime boss baddie, Tombstone.

As it turns out, Sony Pictures' top choice is the same person who brought the villain to life in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Sony Circulating Its Top Pick For Tombstone

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, Sony Pictures is already pursing its top pick for Tombstone.

The classic Spider-Man villain is supposedly set to be the main villain of the upcoming Sony Pictures Spider-Man film El Muerto.

The actor in question is none other than Marvin "Krondon" Jones, whose most recent notable role was being the main antagonist in Black Lightning, Tobias Whale, from The CW's ArrowVerse.

Sony Pictures offered no comment on the rumor.

DC

Krondon previously voiced Tombstone in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where the character served as a lackey to the Kingpin, Wilson Fisk.

Sony Pictures

Krondon himself actually resembles the Tombstone seen in Insomniac Games' Spider-Man on the PS4 and PS5. Perhaps El Muerto will take some queues from the highly successful game?

Marvel

Tombstone Across the Spider-Verse

Krondon is a perfect choice for the role, something he proved during his time in the critically acclaimed Marvel animated film.

However, some fans are already voicing their concerns that such a great casting choice will be wasted on a spin-off movie no one is asking for. At times, it almost seems like El Muerto gets more hate from fans than Morbius, which was a critical disaster for the studio.

Hopefully, future endeavors like El Muerto will land better with audiences and critics alike.

The next movie in Sony Pictures' Spider-Man Universe will be Kraven the Hunter, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson. While the titular character won't be going up against Spidey himself, he will go toe-to-toe with the classic villain, Rhino.

El Muerto is currently set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024. As it currently stands, the movie will almost certainly be pushed back to a different date.

Bad Bunny, the star of the project, recently claimed that the film was "at a standstill" but still "in development."