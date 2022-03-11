Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaks Online In HD

Spider-Man, No Way Home, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
By Russ Milheim Posted:

Before the overwhelming success of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, the film actually had a rough time. How so? Well, it felt impossible for Tom Holland's next adventure as Spidey to keep all of its secrets behind closed doors. Every week, there seemed to be a new leak out in the wild, which was fueled by a lack of marketing and communication about the project from Sony––at least in the minds of many fans.

Much of it started out during pre-production in October 2020 with Jamie Foxx letting it slip that he'd be back as Electro; then came the casting report which revealed Alfred Molina's Doc Ock would be joining him. At the start of 2021, a rumor about Willem Dafoe's involvement as Green Goblin hit the web.

Things only got worse from there, as specific plot leaks started to hit the web - leaked images from the set itself and even final shots from the movie––such as Charlie Cox's scene at Peter's kitchen table and Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in full costume.

While the film may be finishing up its theatrical run, it doesn't seem like it's escaped its leakage problem just yet.

Spider-Man Leaks Again

Spider-Man No Way Home
Marvel

Update: In an apparent response to piracy of a high-definition version of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony has pushed up the film's digital release date.

A high-quality Blu-ray copy of Spider-Man: No Way Home has leaked online weeks ahead of the film's official digital release and physical media release on April 12.

The leak's original source is unknown, but a suspiciously timed eBay listing (now taken down) could be a clue as to where it came from.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been plagued by leaks for nearly its entire existence through early casting reports, entire plot rundowns, and even onset photos of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in costume.

As a reminder to readers, piracy is illegal and considered theft. So, fans who are eager to watch the movie at home are best waiting a few more weeks to get their own copy, bonus features included.

No Way There Aren't Spider-Man Leaks

It seems very within line for Spider-Man: No Way Home, of all Marvel Studios' films, to accidentally make it online before its official release. One has to wonder why the movie had so many leaks in its security.

There's the possibility that with all of the projects Marvel Studios is currently overseeing, ensuring that details aren't slipping through the cracks is becoming harder and harder. All it takes is for one box of blu-rays to ship to the wrong person's house early, and now everyone online has it.

Again, it's important to note that piracy is illegal, and it's not wise to go down that road. After all, for those who really want to see the movie in all of its high definition glory, they only have to wait a few more days.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases digitally on March 22 and on physical media on April 12.

