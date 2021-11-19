Spider-Man: No Way Home Teases Mysterio's Role In New Car Promo

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home has been all the talk in the movie world for most of the last year, and that status has only further been solidified after the release of its second full trailer. With signs pointing to this being the MCU's biggest solo movie ever made, fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to find out what this threequel will add to the ever-expansive Phase 4 narrative.

With no less than five villains making their way from past Spider-Man movies into the MCU against Tom Holland's hero and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, the MCU will get its first look of just how vast and impactful the Multiverse can be. Couple this primetime story with an identity crisis for Holland's Peter Parker and it turns into a superhero movie unlike anything ever put on film.

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home is less than a month from its debut, the project's promotional tour is likely set to really kick things into high gear soon.

Thus far, most of the threequel's promo material has come in still-image form, either teasing Doctor Strange's use of magic in the story or various looks at Peter Parker's Spidey wardrobe upgrades.

Now, Tom Holland's next solo movie gets its first video tease for promotional tie-ins from a company that has a recent history with Marvel Studios. Plus, the video teases yet another potential major antagonist in the webhead's third MCU outing.

Spider-Man Vs. Scarecrow Mysterio

The official Hyundai Twitter page posted a quick tease for an upcoming promotional ad that ties into Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The commercial is directed by Jon Watts, who directed all three MCU Spider-Man movies, and will release in full on November 22 under the title "Only Way Home."

In this short tease, Tom Holland's web-slinger is seen walking down the side of a barren road with a backpack on his shoulder while the orchestral score from his Spider-Man movies plays in the background.

No dialogue is spoken, but Spidey shoots a web at a scarecrow that resembles Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The new tease can be seen below:

Check out “Only Way Home”, an exclusive directed by Jon Watts for Hyundai, premiering November 22. Then see what’s next for Peter Parker in #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17.@SpiderManMovie #Spiderman #SpidermanNoWayHome #IONIQ5 pic.twitter.com/J25QeYfhFo — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) November 19, 2021

Hyundai and Marvel Studios Together Again

Hyundai and Marvel have developed a strong bond with each other over the course of 2021, already having joined up for multiple tie-ins within the MCU.

Most recently, the animated Disney+ show What If...? appeared in an ad for the car company that featured the Guardians of the Multiverse and The Watcher while another ad for the MCU's first three Disney+ shows of the year featured some of Marvel's biggest stars of the past and present.

While the two companies' partnership is the most immediate aspect of this ad that's on display, the short clip also offers another tease for Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio from Spider-Man: Far From Home and his potential to reappear in the franchise threequel.

While Gyllenhaal's actual casting in No Way Home hasn't been reported, the villainous Mysterio was seen in promotional material that put him in a good light in the public's eye after he revealed Spider-Man's secret identity.

Mysterio also made an impact on No Way Home's first trailer while Peter, as well as Peter's family and friends, dealt with the aftermath of the villain's action in the Far From Home mid-credits scene.

With one more villain potentially on the way to form a full-blown Sinister Six, Mysterio makes a compelling argument to take that final spot - that is, if he found a way to fake his death in London. There likely won't be anything officially confirmed on this matter until Spider-Man: No Way Home releases next month, but considering his name is consistently popping up in promotional materials, the chances of his return are steadily increasing.

The full Hyundai tie-in ad will premiere on November 22. Spider-Man: No Way Home will swing into theaters on December 17. Tickets will go on sale on November 29.