Tom Holland Reacts to New Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster With Big Promise

Despite being a movie starring arguably the most popular comic book character of all-time, Spider-Man: No Way Home is making a name for itself as the most hyped film in recent memory. With more than a year’s worth of teases leading up to its debut at the end of 2021, the MCU’s final release of the year is almost guaranteed to be one that changes the franchise forever.

The excruciating wait for Spider-Man: No Way Home’s first trailer ended in late August as Marvel and Sony showed exactly what Peter Parker will be facing in his biggest solo movie to date. Following a Mysterio-induced identity crisis at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the magical mishap from Doctor Strange will likely be the least of Spidey's worries, with villains like Doc Ock and the Green Goblin invading his universe.

Seemingly the most frustrating part about Spider-Man: No Way Home thus far has been its promotional tour, which has been relatively non-existent all year. Fortunately, that changed to some degree thanks to Marvel and Sony unveiling the movie’s official poster.

Adding to that excitement, the movie’s leading man gave his thoughts on just how monumental his next MCU outing will be.

Tom Holland Hypes MCU's Spider-Man Threequel

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland took to Instagram to share his excitement for Spider-Man: No Way Home after Sony and Marvel Studios released the movie's first poster. The movie's star shared an image of the poster along with a caption guaranteed to get fans excited for its release:

"This movie is gonna blow your minds. Trust me !"

Sony

Holland Driving Spider-Man Sequel's Hype Train

Tom Holland is undoubtedly one of the biggest Spider-Man fans on the planet, always helping lead the way in promoting his MCU appearances as the web-slinger. While doing his best to not spoil anything that's on the way, regardless of how many other outlets are taking over that job for him, the young superstar makes it clear that fans are in for something special with this threequel.

The poster itself features Holland in the Iron Spider armor that debuted at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, this time featuring a shot that appeared in the final moments of the first trailer from August. Looking at the pure chaos surrounding him, which has teases for at least four major Spider-Man villains, his Peter Parker will have more on his superhero plate than he's ever seen before.

Now that the movie's first official poster is here, the wait continues for Sony and Marvel to give fans a second trailer with more new footage from the 2-hour-39-minute runtime. What will be shown in that new trailer is a pure mystery, although it's one that Spidey fans worldwide can't wait to learn the answers to.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will debut in theaters on December 17, 2021.