Spider-Man: No Way Home Page Removes Andrew Garfield Promotional Photo

For over a year, it has been rumored that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would make appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield's Spider-Man has been heavily suggested to be included through set leaks, merchandise, and marketing.

The latest to potentially spoil the inclusion of Garfield's Peter Parker is a promotional campaign with Sony by Skittles in Russia, which included an image from Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. However, it seems like either Sony or the firm in Russia finally realized their mistake and removed the image from the promotional website.

Andrew Garfield Photo Removed From Skittles Website

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Twitter user @SpiderMan_News_ noticed that the Russian website for Skittles' promotional partnership with Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home had been updated.

Skittles

The photo of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man, seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, has been removed.

Skittles

Instead, it has been replaced with an image from the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home with Tom Holland's Peter Parker wearing the Iron Spider suit.

Skittles

The Skittles website is a promotion for its product where consumers can enter codes for various purchases. The page above, for example, roughly translates to, "There is no turning back, but there is no downside to the rainbow in the new Skittles.

Incompetence Or Brillant Marketing?

At this point, it's becoming almost comical how many mistakes foreign advertising firms have made when including imagery and footage from films starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man when promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home. One has to wonder whether it's even a mistake at this point.

After all, there have now been two separate articles talking about this mistake, which also acts as a promotion for not only No Way Home but Skittles too. However, it's more than likely another big mistake on the part of Skittles' marketing firm in Russia, considering that they not only changed the photo but the whole background as well, including the billboard itself.

Regardless of intent, at this point, it'd be more shocking if Andrew Garfield wasn't in the threequel. Fans will know for sure when Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in theaters on December 17, 2021.