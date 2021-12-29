Which MCU Movie/Show Will Release Next After Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Going into Phase 4, Marvel Studios has drastically increased the pace of releasing their new content. Disney+ has allowed for week-to-week episodes in between big-screen blockbusters. Having released five shows and four movies in 2021, there are no signs of the studio slowing down in 2022 as three movies, at least four shows, and a holiday special are set for the next calendar year. With Spider-Man: No Way Home finally in theaters, however, the next Marvel Studios project remains a bit of a mystery.

On the Disney+ side, Oscar Issac's Moon Knight, Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk, Iman Velani's Ms. Marvel and the animated I Am Groot series are all slated to air throughout the year before The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits the streaming service. Samuel L. Jackson's Secret Invasion is also expected to air sometime in 2022, but its release status remains unconfirmed. Meanwhile on the big-screen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are all set to grace theaters across the year.

As 2021 draws to a close, fans have been left wondering when the MCU will return to their screens after being left reeling by the Multiverse chaos of No Way Home.

Which Marvel Movie/Show Will Release Next?

Marvel

Technically, Sony Pictures' next Spider-Man spin-off venture Morbius - starring Jared Leto - will be the next Marvel film to grace theaters on January 28, 2022. Although as it remains unclear which cinematic universe the vampire flick takes place in, the next entry in the MCU to release remains up for debate.

As of now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next officially dated Marvel Studios release with the blockbuster sequel hitting theaters on May 6, 2022. Meanwhile, the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series is the only one of the upcoming episodic adventures to have an official release window, as it is currently set to premiere in Summer 2022.

She-Hulk and Moon Knight will both be premiering in 2022, although release windows have yet to be announced for either. Given Disney's current aversion to overlapping its Marvel and Star Wars live-action series, whatever comes next shouldn't be expected until at least mid-February when The Book of Boba Fett wraps up.

Moon Knight completed filming in late September of this past year, shortly after She-Hulk wrapped in August. But since the Tatiana Maslany-led legal drama will be substantially heavier on VFX than Oscar Issac's adventure and will be incurring some reshoots in January, fans should expect Moon Knight to be up next early in the year.

While work is unlikely to be complete in time to directly follow The Book of Boba Fett's February finale, Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight could debut shortly after in mid-to-late March. Assuming these estimates are met, the six-episode run could conclude around the same time Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters.

How Will Disney+'s 2022 Slate Come Together?

Moving beyond Marvel Studios' next series, Disney will be left with Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Andor, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and possibly The Mandalorian Season 3 to spread across the rest of 2022.

With two fandoms to satisfy, Disney will have no shortage of content to offer on both fronts. Moon Knight could be followed by the highly-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi, which feels perfect for a May the 4th premiere date. After all, the official Star Wars Day falls on a Wednesday in 2022. This then leaves room for Marvel Studios to finish out the summer with She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel running back to back, probably alongside The Bad Batch's second season.

Once upon a time, the big Secret Invasion event series was rumored to air in Summer 2022. While Samuel L. Jackson and company have been on track production-wise, it might be in Marvel Studios' best interest to delay that show to 2023. Secret Invasion was likely set to lead right into The Marvels, but with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers sequel pushed to February 2023, fans may be looking at a January 2023 drop for the Skrull takeover.

After completing most of the MCU's Disney+ slate, the Rogue One prequel series, Andor, would likely follow last due to the expansive amount of VFX work required. Following this, Marvel fans would finally be treated to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as the festive season rolls around right before The Mandalorian Season 3 caps out the year.

There's a big year ahead for Marvel and Star Wars fans alike, but even more so for Disney+ which is set to receive a constant stream of blockbuster content throughout 2022.