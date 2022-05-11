Disney+ Delays Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight Special

As Marvel Studios' first Disney+ show of 2022, Moon Knight was a statement. Not only did the Oscar Isaac-led series prove that Marvel Studios is willing to take risks but also that a standalone story with mature subject matter can resonate with its audience. But it's important to note that fans haven't seen the last of Marc or Steven, and additional Moon Knight content is on the way in more ways than one.

Even though Moon Knight seemingly avoided connections to the greater MCU on Disney+, it's only a matter of time before Marc and Steven - as well as May Calamawy's Scarlet Scarab - cross paths with other Marvel heroes. Plus, there's the matter of that spoilery post-credits scene which seemingly sets up Marc and Steven's next challenge, as well as Season 2 clues from Marvel Studios' social media pages.

While nothing has been confirmed just yet, new Moon Knight content was supposed to drop on Disney+; however, it now seems audiences will have to wait just a little longer.

Moon Knight Assembled Episode Delayed on Disney+

Marvel

As reported by What's On Disney Plus, Marvel Studios delayed its upcoming episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Moon Knight for Disney+.

Marvel Studios: Assembled is a behind-the-scenes docuseries that first began with WandaVision. The series airs a new episode following the finale of each new MCU Disney+ series and Marvel Studios film. So far, the only exception has been Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While Moon Knight's Assembled episode was originally slated for Wednesday, May 11, Disney has now delayed its debut to Wednesday, May 25, two days ahead of Lucasfilm's two-episode premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Even though fans will only have to wait two weeks for this revealing installment, it's worth noting that this isn't the first time Disney+ has delayed an episode of Assembled.

Earlier this year, The Making of Hawkeye was bumped from its January 19 release date to that of February 9.

Assembled Delayed Due to Moon Knight Season 2 News?

Even though the film and entertainment industry has largely stabilized following the 2020 global shutdown, delays and schedule shifts are still the norm at Marvel Studios. Marvel's most recent theatrical release - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - suffered various delays and even changed places with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which led to reshoots.

Also, at the end of April, Marvel announced that Brie Larson's The Marvels had swapped release dates with Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This means that the Captain Marvel sequel won't be released until July 28, 2023, while Quantumania will now debut on February 17, 2023.

While production delays, health and safety concerns, and previous theater closures are likely to blame for the continuing ripple effect of delays and swaps, it's unlikely that the same can't be said for Marvel Studios: Assembled.

So why the delay? One possibility is that Disney+ wants to spread out its release of new content. As no original Disney+ shows or films were slated for May 25, it makes sense for the streamer to bump the special by two weeks.

However, another more intriguing reason for the delay is Moon Knight's expected announcement of a second season.

On Monday, May 2, Marvel Studios' official Twitter page tweeted about Moon Knight's "series finale," only to be quickly deleted and replaced with a new Tweet referring to the show's "season finale." If Moon Knight Season 2 has, in fact, been greenlit, Assembled would need to acknowledge that in some form or fashion.

Whether there's more behind the docuseries schedule bump or not remains to be seen; but regardless, the good news is that Marvel fans still have more Moon Knight to look forward to on May 25 on Disney+.