Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene In Andrew's Universe Revealed by New Art (Photo)

By Jennifer McDonough Posted:
Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, Marvel Studios logo

Freshly revealed concept art showcased a deleted scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home set in Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man universe.

Even over two years since its theatrical debut, Spider-Man: No Way Home seems as popular as it ever was. And with good reason too, since, through the power of Marvel’s Multiverse, several classic Spidey-affiliated characters returned for the film.

No Way Home Art Shows Strange’s Trip to Times Square

Spider-Man: No Way Home concept art featuring Doctor Strange
Josh Nizzi’s Instagram

Concept artist Josh Nizzi, who worked on 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, shared artwork on Instagram depicting a scene from the film that was ultimately left on the cutting room floor.

The sequence in question shows Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the middle of Times Square.

Spider-Man: No Way Home concept art of Doctor Strange in Times Square
Josh Nizzi’s Instagram

Not only that, but judging by what’s going on in the background of the piece, it’s intended as an alternate take on the Times Square battle with Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2:

Electro in Times Square from The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Sony Pictures

This would indicate that Stephen traveled, albeit temporarily, to the universe of Andrew Garfield’s Peter 3. 

Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Sony Pictures

In this segment of the 2014 movie, Max Dillon, newly imbued with power over electricity but with little ability to control it, attacks a group of civilians in New York. Spider-Man then swoops in and puts a halt to things.

Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Sony Pictures

Per Nizzi, the intent of the deleted Spider-Man: No Way Home scene was for Strange to be the subject of mistaken identity and assumed to be a street performer:

“Here is another idea I did for the potential multiverse chase gag in No Way Home. Dr strange is mistaken for a street performer in TASM2 Times Square setting.”

As for at which point in No Way Home this bit would have been inserted, it’s possible that it was meant for the chase between Doctor Strange and Peter Parker that quickly spilled over into the mirror dimension.

What’s Next for Spider-Man on Film?

Spider-Man has had a storied history in multiple mediums, thanks to his status as Marvel’s most bankable character. But he’s undeniably known best to general audiences as a big-screen superhero.

Peter Parker will, at some point, be seen in the in-development Spider-Man 4, which will again be a joint product of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures and star Tom Holland

Various rumors for when the movie will begin filming have been bandied about, but as of writing, it’s not confirmed when this will occur.

But fear not! Spider-Man and several of his Variants will return in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, reportedly deep into production. The film is presently without an attached release date, however.

Beyond that, although not directly interconnected to Spider-Man himself, Sony is still decidedly set on plugging away with its so-called Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. The next release is February’s Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home does not have a designated streaming home, but there’s hope it will soon join the rest of the MCU on Disney+. The film can also be purchased wherever movies are sold.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Release Date
December 17, 2021
Platform
Theaters
Actors
Benedict Cumberbatch
Tom Holland
Zendaya
Genres
Action
Adventure
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Superhero
- About The Author: Jennifer McDonough
Jennifer McDonough has been a writer at The Direct since its 2020 launch. She is responsible for the creation of news articles and features. She also has a particular affinity for action figures and merchandise, which she revels in discussing in the articles she writes, when the situation calls for it.

LATEST NEWS

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Release Date Schedule (Confirmed)
American Fiction Movie Online Release Date Revealed: When Will It Start Streaming?
Lilo and Stitch Live-Action Movie Release, Cast & Everything We Know
MCU: First Look at Kingpin & Daredevil's Reunion In New Reboot (Photos)

TRENDING

Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date & Remaining Schedule Confirmed
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Ending Explained
Loudermilk Season 4 Gets Hopeful Update from Creators
Here's When Outer Banks Season 4's Release on Netflix Is Expected to Happen (2024 Updates)
Ahsoka Stars React to Exciting Season 2 Announcement