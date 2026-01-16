Spider-Man: Brand New Day Just Hit a Huge New Milestone

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures just reached the finish line on one of the most anticipated productions of the Multiverse Saga. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially wrapped filming, marking a massive turning point for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed the news via Instagram, sharing a heartfelt tribute to the cast and crew. This wrap marks the completion of a film designed to reinvent the wall-crawler for a new decade. With the film now in post-production ahead of its July 2026 release, the scale of this project is aiming to be arguably the biggest street-level Spider-Man film ever made.

This fourth installment functions as a creative soft reboot, stripping Peter Parker down to his core essentials. Following the memory-erasing spell in No Way Home, the story finds Peter navigating a world where he is truly anonymous, no Stark tech, no Avenger contacts, and no friends to lean on.

Drawing inspiration from the Brand New Day comic run, the film explores Peter's struggle to balance a simple college life with a renewed commitment to neighborhood-level heroism. This significant alteration promises a more mature, isolated version of the character, forcing him to rebuild his identity from the ground up while facing threats that hit much closer to home. Beyond finishing principal photography, Brand New Day has already shattered several franchise records and MCU firsts, foreshadowing how groundbreaking Peter Parker's fourth solo outing is going to be.

Milestones Spider-Man Brand New Day Has Hit So Far

First Spider-Man Movie to Receive a Fourth Film

For decades, live-action Spider-Man franchises lived and died by the number three. Sam Raimi’s series ended with Spider-Man 3, and Andrew Garfield’s tenure was cut short after just two films.

By wrapping Brand New Day, Tom Holland becomes the first actor to lead a fourth solo Spider-Man movie. This milestone cements him as the definitive face of the character for the modern era. This milestone also makes Spider-Man the third character in the MCU to have a four-film series as the main protagonist, after Thor and Captain America.

The Multiverse Saga’s First True Sequel

While Phases 4, 5, and 6 have featured follow-ups to hits like Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and Thor: Ragnarok, those films were sequels to titles from the Infinity Saga. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, on the other hand, is special; it officially makes Spider-Man the first theatrical franchise to release two solo movies within the Multiverse Saga, making it the saga's first true sequel. The film will be a continuation of the events of No Way Home, which launched in the heart of Phase 4.

First Spider-Man Film to Feature a Primary Female Villain

Spider-Man’s cinematic rogues' gallery has been a boys' club since 2002, but Brand New Day is set to break this 24-year streak. While the film features street-level threats like Scorpion and Tombstone, the identity of the main female villain remains one of Marvel’s most guarded secrets.

The rumor mill has been in overdrive, with several names surfacing as potential candidates. Madame Masque is currently the lead name on many lips after a Brand New Day set photo surfaced showing a mysterious woman with white hair under an umbrella. Masque's ties to organized crime would fit the film’s street-level promise perfectly. However, other theories point toward Silver Sable, whose mercenary background often puts her at odds with Peter.

First Spider-Man Film To Feature Hulk

The MCU’s Spider-Man movies are famous for their big-name cameos like Iron Man, Nick Fury, and Doctor Strange. However, Brand New Day is making history by bringing Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner into the fold.

This marks the first time the Hulk will appear in a live-action Spider-Man solo film. In the comics and animated shows, Spider-Man and Hulk have a well-documented history. Fans have clamoured for their on-page interaction to come to life on the silver screen, and Brand New Day is going to be the first Spider-Man film to do this.